The longevity it is one of the most ambitious goals that can be cultivated, as it depends only in part on our choices. On the one hand, in fact, the genetic component plays a fundamental role and we cannot intervene on this. On the other hand, however, it is lifestyle and the habits we have can facilitate or, conversely, hinder a long and healthy life. And among the good habits that we can adopt to live well there are also food habits: the correct choices at the table are, in fact, essential.

This is confirmed by a new study, which appeared in the columns of the specialized magazine ‘Circulation’, which analyzed the relationship between diet and longevity. The sample examined involved subjects from areas of the world with the highest concentration of centenarians. In such regions, the effects of have been studied two food styles different, i.e. those who mainly consume red meat, sugar, refined cereals and packaged products and those who, on the other hand, prefer fruit, vegetables, legumes and whole grains. What emerged?

The data are quite clear and we highlight how the second diet would determine 28% less risk of death due to diseases of a cardiovascular. Not only that, by following the subjects over an eighteen-year period, it was possible to record a 22% increase in mortality from cardiovascular diseases in subjects who follow a diet that includes large quantities of red meat. It is therefore clear that what we bring to the table has a huge impact on our body and on our general state of health.

Among the foods that help to live well and for a long time there is one in particular that stands out above all the others: i beans. This food is, in fact, very precious for the body as it guarantees proteins and vegetable fibers without adding extra fat. Furthermore, beans have a high content of antioxidants and polyphenol has anti-inflammatory power as well as protecting against diabetes and obesity. So better stock up on it.