Eat without guilt, in Santo Stefano the beach turns into a gym to work off

Eat without guilt, in Santo Stefano the beach turns into a gym to work off

Among the initiatives of this period, the sporting one, after Christmas, on Boxing Day, entitled “Il 26 al Bagno 26”, certainly does not lack originality. Because organizing a sporting event the day after the Christmas extravagances is certainly a nice provocation “Eat without guilt”, is the slogan, because you can train with Elen Souza the Brazilian Personal Trainer because she will make you dispose of everything.

“Il 26 al Bagno 26” starts on Monday morning at 9.30 (at Bagno Tiki 26) with a warm-up walk led by Elen Souza, then functional activity for about 40 minutes. There will be the possibility at the end to take a hot shower. At the end of the lesson there will be a draw with beautiful sports prizes, and then hot chocolate for everyone. A greeting and a photo with Santa Claus”-the lifeguard of Italy, by now known by all. DressCode: all in red.

A sporting event but also a moment for the Winter Sport team to celebrate by doing sporting activities together, because Rimini is an open-air gym every day of the year. That’s the reason for organizing this event, says Elen Souza. The event is organized under the patronage of the Municipality of Rimini, Department of Sport.

