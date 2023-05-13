Eating 10 strawberries every night before bed: this is incredible what happens

Strawberries are one of the oldest known fruits. In Roman times they were called fragrans due to their beautiful scent. Strawberries, in fact, have a nice scent and a very sweet taste. There are two types of strawberries: wild ones and cultivated ones and both are excellent to take, for example, with sugar and lemon because they have few calories but also many beneficial properties for our health. Strawberries are good for diabetics so much that they can eat them albeit in moderation.

When we talk about strawberries we mean that part which is not actually a real fruit but a very enlarged inflorescence. Strawberries can be recognized because they have a surface covered with many yellow or brown dots. In reality, the fruits are the achenes or those small yellow seeds found on the surface of the strawberries. Today we find numerous varieties of strawberries on the market and among these we have the Gorella which has a heart shape, the Pocahontas, instead which is round, the Belrubi which has an elongated shape. The highly sought-after strawberries are the wild ones that grow in the woods, sometimes at an altitude of about 2,000 metres.

What to eat every night? We need to focus on light foods that don’t burden digestion. Rice and pasta are good, even if it is important not to exceed the portions and therefore stick to 50-60 grams per meal. Strawberries can also be taken in the evening because they are ideal when you want to avoid taking fruit that is very rich in sugar. It should not be forgotten that the latter absorbs liquids and hurts. This is why strawberries are good if taken in the evening.

Before going to sleep, in particular, it is necessary to take foods that reconcile sleep. For example, attention must be paid to chocolate, especially dark chocolate, because it contains three substances that do not help sleep at all: theobromine, caffeine and sugar. Strawberries, on the other hand, contain a lot of vitamin C and for this reason they help not only to sleep but also to relax, bringing a restful sleep that makes you wake up fresh and rested. But be careful not to exceed with strawberries because they can cause redness and itching but also hives and swelling of the tongue.

In conclusion, eat 10 small strawberries every night before bed can help you rest better. The advice is to choose organically grown strawberries because otherwise you risk bringing pesticides to the table. In fact, according to some research, strawberries are one of the fruits that contain the most pesticides which are substances that are bad for our health. Choosing strawberries before bed is good, but choose organic ones.