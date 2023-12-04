Eating 20 grams of dark chocolate a day: here’s what happens

The Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate

When it comes to chocolate and its calories, the type of chocolate you choose makes all the difference. Dark chocolate, with its high cocoa content and low sugar, is the least caloric option. In addition to being delicious, dark chocolate also offers numerous health benefits.

Cocoa, the main ingredient in dark chocolate, contains flavonoids, natural antioxidants also found in red wine, citrus fruits, tea, and berries. These flavonoids play a crucial role in limiting hypertension and bad cholesterol while promoting proper protection of the arteries. This, in turn, helps prevent cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and heart attacks.

Opting for dark chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa is recommended for anyone looking to enjoy the health benefits of chocolate. A 100g bar of dark chocolate contains 50-60mg of flavonoids, compared to only 10 mg in milk chocolate and none in white chocolate.

The recommended daily portion of dark chocolate is around 30 grams, making it a guilt-free treat. It’s important to choose dark chocolate with at least 75% cocoa for maximum benefits, as the higher the cocoa content, the better.

Even for those following a diet, there’s no need to completely give up chocolate. Moderation is key, and choosing high-quality dark chocolate can be a part of a healthy lifestyle. For those watching their sugar intake, dark chocolate with 80% cocoa, which is not particularly bitter, is a great option for a guilt-free pleasure.

So, next time you’re craving chocolate, reach for the dark variety and enjoy both the taste and the health benefits it has to offer. Choose quality, high-cocoa chocolate and savor it in moderation for a guilt-free indulgence.