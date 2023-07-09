Eating a Combination of Six Key Foods Reduces Risk of Cardiovascular Disease, Study Finds

Study Finds that Consuming a Balanced Diet Reduces Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

A recent study conducted by researchers from McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences at the Population Research Health Institute (Phri) has revealed the importance of a balanced diet in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes. The study, which analyzed data from 245,000 individuals in 80 countries, found that not eating enough of six key foods can significantly increase the likelihood of developing cardiovascular issues.

The six key foods identified by the study as crucial in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease are fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fish, and whole-grain dairy products. The researchers discovered that individuals who incorporated these foods into their daily diet had a lower risk of suffering from heart attacks and strokes. The findings highlight the importance of consuming a variety of nutrient-dense foods to maintain a healthy heart.

Interestingly, the study also revealed that a healthy diet can be achieved in various ways. The researchers found that even moderate consumption of whole grains or unprocessed meats can contribute to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. With many previous studies focusing on diets that combine unhealthy processed foods with nutrient-dense options, this study sheds light on the benefits of incorporating natural and protective foods into our meals.

Cardiovascular disease remains a global health concern, with nearly 18 million people dying from cardiovascular events in 2019 alone. This accounted for 32% of all global deaths, with heart attacks and strokes being the leading causes. The study’s global perspective and extensive data analysis make its findings highly significant in understanding the impact of diet on cardiovascular health.

In light of the study’s findings, the researchers have introduced the Pure Healthy Diet Score, which recommends specific daily and weekly intakes of various food groups. According to the score, individuals should aim for two to three servings of fruits and vegetables, one serving of nuts, and two servings of dairy products per day. Additionally, three to four weekly servings of legumes and two to three weekly servings of fish are recommended. As for possible substitutes, one daily serving of whole grains and one daily serving of unprocessed red meat or poultry can be included.

Lead author Andrew Mente from McMaster’s Department of Health Research emphasizes the importance of moderation when it comes to consuming natural foods. He suggests that individuals can achieve similar health outcomes by incorporating moderate amounts of fish, whole dairy products, grains, and meats into their diet, as long as they are unrefined and unprocessed.

The study’s findings serve as a reminder that a balanced diet is essential for maintaining cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. By incorporating a range of protective and natural foods into our meals, we can significantly improve our overall well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

