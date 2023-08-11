Eating a healthy diet can reduce the risk of lung cancer

No other factor increases the risk of developing lung cancer as much as smoking. It accounts for up to 90 percent of lung cancer cases. But other factors can also affect the risk of disease. Therefore, identifying other lifestyle factors associated with lung cancer is critical to prevention efforts.

The connection between different diets and the risk of lung cancer was therefore examined more closely in a meta-analysis and systematic review. A total of 29 studies from the medical-scientific databases PubMed, Embase and Web of Science were identified for this purpose.

Meta-analysis of 29 studies

The analysis showed that a diet based primarily on vegetables and fruit, and fish and white meat tended to be associated with a lower risk of lung cancer. However, statistical significance was not reached here. On the other hand, a diet that is widespread in Western countries and consumes a lot of refined grains (white flour and products made from it such as bread or pasta) and a lot of red and processed meat was associated with a significantly increased risk of lung cancer.

Vegetables, fruit, fish, white meat: relative risk (RR) for lung cancer 0,81

Refined grains, red and processed meats: Relative risk (RR) at 1,32

Avoiding red meat and refined grains makes sense

To further identify appropriate dietary patterns, the association between five different dietary rating systems and lung cancer risk was analyzed. The evaluation systems used here included e.g. B. the “Health Eating Index” (Healthy Eating Index; HEI) und „Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension“ (Nutritional approaches against high blood pressure; DASH) as well as the Mediterranean diet.

In these rating systems, different values ​​are assigned to different foods. While healthy, mostly plant-based foods (e.g., whole grains, vegetables, fruit) receive high scores, unhealthy foods, such as foods high in sugar, receive low scores.

The analysis showed consistent associations between high scores in the included scoring systems and a low lung cancer risk.

An exception is the “dietary inflation index” (Inflammation Index of Diet; DII) Here, the foods that promote inflammatory processes in the body have high values. Foods that have an anti-inflammatory effect, on the other hand, receive low values. A low DII was also associated with a lower risk of lung cancer in this analysis.

HERE: RR: 0,87

DASH: RR: 0,87

Mediterranean diet: RR: 0,87

DII: RR: 1,14

A healthy diet reduces the risk of lung cancer

The authors concluded that dietary patterns characterized by higher consumption of vegetables and fruits, lower consumption of animal products, and anti-inflammatory effects may be associated with a lower risk of lung cancer.

