Turmeric is a spice with many properties, among which we find the one anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and pain reliever. Precisely for this reason, we could add it to our diet and eat it every day too. There are various ways to take this spice, but the most used methods are smoothies, herbal teas or even adding it to our dishes, for example in pasta or even in many seconds.

Furthermore, turmeric oil could also be brought to the table, so as to season the dishes and benefit from its properties. So we can say that turmeric, eaten every day, is very good for you, but let’s see why and what its benefits are.

Eating a spoonful of Turmeric a day: here are the consequences

First of all, turmeric prevents and also reduces inflammation, relieves joints and improves memory and the brain’s self-healing ability. It is therefore very beneficial for our brain and nervous system. It is also considered a natural pain reliever and protects the liver and aids digestion. It is important because it also promotes wound healing and increases the effectiveness of antidepressant drugs.



It also strengthens the immune system and prevents type 2 diabetes. It helps detoxify and prevent bacterial infections. Finally, some studies have shown that it has anticancer properties, since it blocks the action of a particular enzyme, which is responsible for the development of tumors especially in the neck and oral cavity.

Obviously, however, you should not overdo the quantities as it could hurt. In fact, it is recommended to take 3 to 5 grams a day, or about a spoonful of powder. It is recommended to associate it with black pepper or olive oil so as to allow our body to absorb it better and faster, so as to acquire all the properties mentioned above. Finally, in any case, I advise you to vary the spices and not to always eat the same one.