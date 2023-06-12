Eating almonds every day: this is what happens to our body

Almonds are considered a real superfood, rich in nutrients that bring numerous benefits to our health. Not only are these small nuts delicious, they are also incredibly versatile and can be eaten on their own as a snack or used in various recipes, adding a crunchy note and unique flavour. But what happens to our body if we eat almonds every day?

Almonds are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. They contain vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that protects cells from free radical damage and helps keep skin healthy. Plus, they’re high in healthy monounsaturated fats, like oleic acid, which may help reduce the risk of heart disease and improve blood cholesterol levels.

Another benefit of almonds is their positive effect on brain health. They are a good source of riboflavin and L-carnitine, two substances that have been associated with improved brain function and a reduced risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Additionally, almonds also contain folic acid, which is essential for brain and nervous system health.

Almonds are also a source of plant protein, making them an ideal choice for vegetarians and vegans looking to supplement their diets. Protein is the basic building block for building and repairing tissue in our bodies, and eating almonds can help meet your daily protein needs.

Benefits of almonds

Another benefit of almonds is their positive impact on heart health. The monounsaturated fats found in almonds can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels in the blood and improve cardiovascular health. In addition, almonds also contain arginine, an amino acid that promotes the production of nitric oxide, a substance that helps keep blood vessels dilated and blood flow regular.

Almonds are also a good source of dietary fiber, which is important for digestive health. The fibers help prevent constipation and promote regular intestinal transit. They can also help control blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of carbohydrates, preventing blood sugar spikes and promoting greater blood sugar stability.

But how to incorporate almonds into our daily diet? A good idea could be to consume them as a snack between meals or add them to our salads for a crunchy touch. Almonds can also be used as the main ingredient in sweet or savory recipes, such as smoothies, homemade energy bars or almond pesto to flavor pasta.

It is important to keep in mind that despite the many benefits of almonds, it is advisable to consume them in moderation. Almonds are high in calories and, if eaten in excess, could contribute to weight gain. A recommended serving of almonds is about 28 grams per day, which is about a handful.

In conclusion, eating almonds every day can bring numerous benefits to our body. From vitamins and minerals to fiber and antioxidants, almonds provide a wide range of nutrients that promote brain, heart and digestive system health. However, it is important to consume them in moderation and be careful with portions to avoid excess calories. So, next time you feel like a healthy snack, grab a handful of almonds and enjoy all the benefits they can offer your body.