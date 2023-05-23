Eating almonds every day: this is what happens to our body

Almonds are one of the most loved and consumed nuts in the world. With their delicious flavor and crunchy texture, almonds are a versatile and healthy snack that can be enjoyed on their own or used in many dishes and desserts. But what happens to our body when we eat almonds every day? In this article, we will explore the health benefits of almonds and find out how they can positively affect our bodies.

Almonds are an excellent source of essential nutrients. They are rich in protein, fiber, vitamins (such as vitamin E) and minerals (such as magnesium and calcium). Eating almonds regularly can help improve our health in several ways.

First, almonds are rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants are important in protecting our bodies from free radical damage, which can cause inflammation and oxidative stress. The high vitamin E content in almonds acts as an antioxidant and may help reduce the risk of heart disease and other aging-related problems.

What happens to those who eat almonds every day?

Almonds are also a high-fiber food. Fibers are essential for digestive health, as they promote regular intestinal transit and can prevent constipation. A high-fiber diet can also help control blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Eating almonds may also have beneficial effects on cholesterol. Almonds contain healthy monounsaturated fats, which can help raise “good cholesterol” (high-density lipoprotein, or HDL) and lower “bad cholesterol” (low-density lipoprotein, or LDL). Reducing LDL cholesterol levels can help prevent plaque buildup in the arteries and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Another benefit of almonds is their potential positive effect on weight loss. Despite being relatively high in calories, almonds can help control appetite and promote a feeling of fullness. Almonds contain protein and fiber that take longer to digest, which can help reduce excessive snacking and control overall calorie intake.

Furthermore, almonds are a practical and easy snack to include in a balanced diet. They can be taken with you anywhere and can be enjoyed on their own or added to salads, cereals, yoghurts or other dishes. They’re also a healthy choice to replace snacks that are high in sugar and saturated fat, like packaged candy or potato chips.

However, it’s important to be careful with portion sizes when eating almonds, as they are relatively caloric. A recommended serving of almonds is about 28 grams per day, which is about a handful. Including a variety of nuts in your diet is a wise choice, as each type of nut offers different nutrients and health benefits.

In conclusion, eating almonds every day can have numerous health benefits. From improving heart health to promoting digestion and managing weight, almonds are a healthy addition to your diet. Rich in antioxidants, fiber and healthy fats, almonds can provide our body with essential nutrients and contribute to a balanced diet. However, it is important to consume them in moderation and as part of a varied and balanced diet. So next time you feel like a snack, reach for a handful of almonds and revel in their health benefits.