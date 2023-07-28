Eating as a Political Act: Introducing GoE Wellness and Their Sustainable Food Options

Title: GoE Wellness: Promoting Personal Well-being Through Sustainable Food Choices

Subtitle: Discover the holistic approach of GoE Wellness to achieve well-being and personal happiness

In today’s world, where the concern for environmental sustainability is growing, our dietary choices play a significant role in shaping a promising future. Eating is no longer just a personal act but a political one, with the power to create a healthy lifestyle while preserving our planet.

Magda and Ross, the founders of GoE Wellness, have embarked on a mission to share their vegan and environmentalist philosophy with others. After experiencing personal exhaustion, they realized the importance of reducing the consumption of animal-based proteins. Their initiative focuses on making small but impactful changes to our daily routine that can lead to exponential positive changes in our lives.

The integral method developed by GoE Wellness revolves around four fundamental pillars for achieving well-being and personal happiness. First, staying active and engaging in outdoor activities promote energy and vitality. Second, taking care of sleep and rest, and exploring stress management and relaxation techniques, contribute to a balanced lifestyle. Third, promoting self-acceptance and focusing on inner beauty leads to overall well-being. Finally, nutrition plays a key role in eating healthier and understanding the power of our dietary choices.

As part of their mission, GoE Wellness offers a range of sustainable and nutrient-rich products. One of their star products is the Hemp Seed Drink, a vegan, gluten-free, and lactose-free alternative to traditional milk. Low in calories, sugars, and carbohydrates, it provides a creamy texture and is suitable for lactose intolerant individuals or those following the KETO diet.

Another enticing option from GoE Wellness is their Healthy Bars, made with 100% natural ingredients. These vegan bars are recommended for gluten-free diets and make for a healthy snack any time of the day. They come in various flavors, including Cocoly, Morning Flapjack, Groovy Brownie, and Wake Crunch, all providing dietary fiber and helping to regulate glucose and cholesterol levels.

GoE Wellness also offers superfoods for added health benefits. Their Multivitamin Superfood, registered by the FDA, contains green tea extract, 42 fruits, and vegetables, and is designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and recovery processes. Athletes and individuals with an active lifestyle can benefit from this product. Additionally, their Hemp Protein Powder serves as an excellent source of vegetable protein, which can be easily incorporated into shakes and smoothies. Their Hénola Oil, rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, is a healthy alternative for cooking and dressings.

To support their holistic approach, GoE Wellness provides tools, classes, and content based on the four pillars of well-being through their Instagram accounts (@goewellness_es and @foods_by_goe_es). They offer recipes and nutritional information to strengthen the immune system and add energizing flavors to one’s routine.

To enjoy GoE Wellness products, customers can visit their online store, which offers individual products and various packs. As an exclusive offer, customers can use the code “goebonviveur” to avail a 20% discount on purchases. GoE Wellness products are also available at Carrefour and Alcampo stores, making it easier for individuals to access the resources they need to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

GoE Wellness is dedicated to improving physical, mental, and emotional well-being while increasing energy levels. With their comprehensive approach, this platform is empowering individuals to make conscious choices towards a healthier and more sustainable future. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to transform your well-being, one bite at a time.