In our cuisine, the aubergine is used a lot, for various recipes, both as a first course, as a second course or side dish. Of this vegetable, the benefits are a lot for our body. The origin of the aubergine would go back to the Indians, and then, however, spread all over the world. However, many wonder if actually eating them every day is good or bad.

Eating aubergines every day: what happens to our body?

The main component of this vegetable is water. It has a high intake of fiber and minerals, such as phosphorus, potassium, calcium and sodium. It also contains carbohydrates, calories and vitamins, especially A, B and C. There are various types, the best known is the long and purple one, but there are also other round and much darker or lighter ones.

Even if it is very good for our body, it is important not to overdo it and we must also pay attention to food allergies. The properties of the aubergine are varied and we will now list them all. First, we must clarify, that it has a low percentage of calories, the eggplant can be included in a food diet to lose weight. They also fight constipation and purify the body, in fact they have diuretic properties. They also boost the immune system, as they contain a lot of vitamin C. The leaves, on the other hand, have anti-inflammatory properties while the peel is rich in beneficial substances. It is also gluten-free and also reduces bad cholesterol. They also help the nervous system thanks to vitamin B.

Obviously, however, they also have contraindications to watch out for. You should never eat raw aubergines, since they can be harmful to our body, because it contains solanine. They also contain nicotinic acid which can cause addiction. Precisely for this reason it is not recommended to send them every day. You should also be careful of allergies to this vegetable.