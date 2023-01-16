Sodium bicarbonate as we have come to know is a drug for the gastrointestinal system. It is primarily used when you are in the presence of heartburn, peptic ulcers, gastritis and in all conditions there is a need to make urine or other liquids in our body alkaline.

It is therefore used as an antacid in gastric pyrosis and to expose numerous pathologies, including metabolic acidosis, lactic acidosis and even ventricular arrhythmias.

Eating bicarbonate every day, that’s what happens to our body

Baking soda should be taken in moderation and in small amounts, but mostly regularly. It has in fact been demonstrated that its frequent consumption, even daily, supports the general well-being of the body, because it regulates the natural pH of the blood and reduces the level of acidity. Clearly this does not apply to those suffering from hypertension or vascular problems due to which the consumption of sodium is not recommended, or severely limited.

Diluted in water, bicarbonate represents one of the most remote and consumed natural remedies in the world, capable of defending our body from various diseases. Unfortunately, however, the buffering effect of bicarbonate is short-lived, while stomach acid returns daily, several times a day. This can lead patients to take “too much” bicarbonate, almost always without even realizing it, persuaded by its mode of intake.

In fact, bicarbonate is sold in the form of powder in a jar. This not only makes it difficult to measure itself, but supports more repeated and incremental use than dosing in capsules or tablets. Usually the side effects of baking soda can be among others: abdominal distension and stomach cramps, belching, flatulence, water retention, increased blood pressure and kidney stone formation.

Furthermore, a disproportionate dose of bicarbonate can change the electrolyte balance of the body, resulting in severe side effects such as: hypokalemia, hypochloremia, metabolic alkalosis, hypocalcemia and hypernatremia. Finally, remember not to take bicarbonate every day when the stomach is excessively full of food or drink, due to possible gastric distension, which could result in stomach rupture.