Eating blood burgers can have annoying repercussions on health: experts are sounding the alarm

Rare meat is loved by many and yet when it comes to hamburgers the question could be different. Here’s what to watch out for

The rare of meat is a technique appreciated by many, which consists in cooking the meat leaving it exposed to heat for a short period of time. In this way, only the outside is cooked, leaving the inside raw or slightly heated. This allows you to serve a juicier and softer meat, maintaining its flavor. It is not a simple preparation technique, because it requires attention and precision.

Precisely for this reason, rare cooking can also involve some health risks. It is important that the meat is of excellent quality, fresh and from safe sources, but it is essential to pay attention to which type of meat is cooked rare.

Blood steaks yes Burgers no. Why?

It is good to remember that the cooking, as well as releasing decisive and right flavors to the meat, it above all allows you to sanitize it. In this way the bacteria in contact with high temperatures are completely destroyed.

Despite this, it is known that when cooking whole animal muscle or other pieces of meat such as steak, the bacteria are found on the outside. This means that for rare cooking, many cuts are perfect for this technique, but when we talk about hamburger al sanguine things are a little different. Of all the rare meats, surely this is the one you need to pay more attention to.

Why it’s risky to eat blood burgers

L’hamburger in fact, like other products such as meatballs, they are made up of minced meat, sometimes from a single animal, sometimes instead they are made up of a mixture of meats. However, the grinding is a mechanical operation, necessary to form the minced meat.

Unfortunately, in this process, however, there is a risk that the bacteria are transferred inside the meat itself, making it more susceptible to bacterial contamination, risking that they could also proliferate inside. Hamburgers in fact require much more thorough cooking to ensure that the bacteria die even inside it.

This can lead to the risk of foodborne infections, such as salmonellosis, Escherichia coli poisoning, etc. Burgers should usually be cooked at a temperature of no less than 70°C to ensure that bacteria are eliminated, even inside. Despite this, however, the Consuming blood burgers is considered riskyand this has been pointed out in many parts of the world, especially where meat consumption is very high.

Even when you decide to eat in a street food, be careful when you decide to eat a hamburger and always checking the state of cooking. Even if it will be excellent quality meat, it will not make a difference for the risk of contamination, much less for bacteria. Any meat can be contaminated from slaughter, transport, handling before sale and even once it arrives at home.