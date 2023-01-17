The blueberry is native to the northern areas of Europe and North America. In fact, it was the Native American tribes who first devoted themselves to its cultivation, whose techniques were handed down to the settlers who then brought them to Europe.

Blueberries are a fairly vast family in terms of size, color and fruit characteristics. The populations that have consumed it over the centuries have enclosed their precious virtues. Blueberries are quite rich in vitamin C, vitamin K and vitamin E but also antioxidants, especially anthocyanins and polyphenols. Furthermore, they contain mineral salts and in a peculiar way iron, potassium, phosphorus, copper and a lot of manganese.

Eating blueberries: here’s what can happen to our body

The daily consumption of blueberries was then linked to a development in blood pressure levels, improved insulin sensitivity and a reduction in low-density lipoprotein levels. All such benefits are known to improve heart health. Therefore, eating a good measure of blueberries every day can also help you prevent heart disease.

Blueberries, like cranberries, are known to strengthen the immune system by helping the body fight off infections. This infection-protecting property is quite active in the case of urinary tract infections, to which women are quite sensitive. Therefore, eating blueberries may help keep urinary tract and bladder infections at bay.

Blueberries are full of vitamins and antioxidants that not only refine the quality of your skin and hair but also diminish the effects of age-related cellular damage. Eating blueberries every day can therefore help curb the effects of aging naturally. The antioxidants, vitamins and minerals found in blueberries also work to decrease oxidative stress, which causes free radicals to act, thereby improving brain function.

The consumption of blueberries is positively linked to memory and the maintenance of cognitive abilities. Ongoing scientific studies are proving that a relevant amount of antioxidants can also curb age-related cognitive decline. Finally, blueberries are the perfect snack if you are on a slimming diet. They are full of fiber and nutrients and help increase the sense of satiety.