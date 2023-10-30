Eating Chocolate at a Specific Time of Day: New Study Reveals its Excellent Benefits

New Study Confirms: Chocolate Can Provide Excellent Benefits When Eaten at a Specific Time of Day

Who doesn’t like eating chocolate? A study confirms that when eaten at a specific time of day, this delectable treat can provide excellent benefits. The first traces of cocoa consumption date back over 3,000 years to the cultures of ancient Mesoamerica, including the Aztecs and Mayans. In these civilizations, cocoa was considered a precious drink and was often prepared as a bitter, spicy drink.

In 1519, Hernán Cortés and his men arrived in Mexico, where they had their first contact with cocoa. Over time, the Spanish began to mix cocoa with sugar, vanilla, and other spices to make it more palatable. Cocoa and hot chocolate quickly became popular among the European aristocracy in the following centuries. In the 17th century, hot chocolate was a trendy drink in Europe. Later, in the 19th century, chocolate production became increasingly mechanized and spread on a global scale. Over time, chocolate has undergone further technological developments.

Today, chocolate is one of the most popular and loved foods in the world. The history of chocolate is a tale of discovery, innovation, and passion for a food that has spanned centuries and cultures to become one of the most widespread pleasures in the world. Well, a new study confirms that chocolate is good for our health, but if eaten at a specific time of day.

According to the study, which was published in the scientific journal Nutrients, consuming dark chocolate in the morning can have positive effects on our mental and cognitive well-being, cardiovascular system, and metabolism. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants, such as flavonoids, which can help fight oxidative stress and protect cells from damage. Chocolate also contains chemicals like phenylethylamine, which can raise the level of serotonin in the brain, helping to improve mood and reduce stress.

To obtain all these benefits, it is recommended to consume dark chocolate, preferably not sweet. This is because cocoa is believed to contain around 380 different chemicals, including flavonoids that have antioxidant action. These flavonoids act on cellular aging, brain health, cardiovascular health, and cholesterol levels. They help neutralize free radicals and decrease the chances of cell damage throughout our body. In short, the more bitter the cocoa, the more benefits there are.

However, it is important to remember that moderation is key when it comes to enjoying chocolate. The benefits of chocolate depend on the type of chocolate and the quantity consumed. So, while it’s great news for chocolate lovers, it’s always essential to enjoy this treat in moderation.

In conclusion, chocolate has a rich history that spans centuries and cultures. It has become one of the most beloved foods in the world. Now, with this new study confirming its potential health benefits when consumed at a specific time of day, the love for chocolate is bound to grow even stronger. So, go ahead and indulge in some dark chocolate in the morning to reap the incredible benefits it offers.

Share this: Facebook

X

