Chocolate is one of the most loved foods in the world and which many cannot give up. For those who follow a diet or want to keep fit, choose the dark one, which is better than the other types, thanks to the high cocoa content. Eating a small piece of dark chocolate doesn’t hurt as many think, on the contrary, it has many beneficial properties for our body. Let’s see what these properties are.

Eating dark chocolate is good for your health: here’s why

As we have said, dark chocolate is a good ally for the health of our body. For example, one of the most appreciated features is when you eat in the evening. In fact, it helps to reconcile sleep and also promotes a good mood. The first thing to know, however, is which type of chocolate to choose, in fact the one with more cocoa and less sugar is certainly better than the others. In fact, there are different types of dark chocolate which varies according to the amount of cocoa. Nutrition and sleep are two factors that are closely related to each other, for this reason, we can say that eating chocolate helps to reconcile it. Obviously we are always talking about the dark one and in the right quantities. It is rich in flavonoids which help in the absorption of cholesterol. Furthermore, it is also a good antioxidant and antidepressant.

Cocoa also contains theobromine which has a stimulating effect on the nervous system and greatly improves it. It is always better to choose a chocolate with at least 70% cocoa and good quality. Obviously, the more you flavor by percentage, the more bitter it becomes and not everyone likes it. For this reason, those who cannot eat it can start with a much lower percentage and increase gradually, so as to gradually get used to the increasingly bitter taste. Here are the benefits of dark chocolate.