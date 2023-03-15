NATIONAL LILAC BOW DAY – Anorexia, bulimia and binge eating involve 3 million people in Italy and are the second cause of death in the 12-25 age group: there are 4,000 deaths a year. The onset starts from 8-9 years old. Experts: “Timely and multidisciplinary identification and intervention are decisive for a better prognosis”

Starting from pandemic the incidence of food disorders in younger and younger children and teenagers. The most recent data, collected as part of a project funded by the Ministry of Health which ended in February 2021, showed an increase of almost 40% compared to 2019 and an increasingly precocious onset, starting from 8-9 years of age. And the difficulty in accessing treatment in many Italian regions, with serious consequences on the prognosis. Only accesses to the emergency room of the children’s hospital Baby Jesus of Rome for dca have almost doubled in the last two years going from 463 to 911 ei hospitalizations they’re up over 50%, come on 180 of 2019 to almost 300 of the last year. The phenomenon, to which March 15 is dedicated National Lilac Bow Dayinvolves in Italy 3 million people and represents in the world, according to the World Health Organization, the second cause of death for girls in the 12-25 age group. In our country there are more than 4 thousand deaths a year by suicide or medical complications.

Anorexia, bulimia nervosa and binge eating, if not diagnosed and treated early, increase the risk of significant organic complications with the risk of becoming chronic and, in the most severe cases, of death, particularly as regards anorexia. DCAs strike mainly the female population, with a ratio between females and males of about 9 to 1, but the number of males who fall ill is increasing especially in adolescence and pre-adolescence. The pandemic, with the lockdown and the restrictions of sociability, “he did from detonator for a malaise that was often already present”, explains the doctor Valeria Zannaresponsible for anorexia and eating disorders of the Child Jesus. “Covid and the quarantine were certainly factors of accelerationbut many of these girls and boys were already trained to eat secretly, to vomit secretly, to live secretly”.

“A timely and multidisciplinary intervention is decisive” – “In recent years we have observed a progressive lowering of the age of onset, so much so that it no longer affects only adolescents, but also girls and boys of prepubertal age, with more serious consequences on the body and mind”, he adds Elisa Fazzi, president of the Italian Society of Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry and director of Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry at the Spedali Civili and University of Brescia. “Identification and timely and multidisciplinary intervention are decisive for a better prognosis”. In 59% of cases the patients are between 13 and 25 years of age, in 6% less than 12 years of age.

Treatment centers – I am 126 the centers dedicated to the treatment of nutrition and eating disorders, structures scattered throughout the national territory, of which 112 are public and 14 accredited private. Ministry of Health and Istituto Superiore di Sanità have created a interactive platformconstantly updated, where they are count all. Half is in the north. “Eating and nutrition disorders, such as anorexia, bulimia and binge eating (uncontrolled eating disorder), are increasingly widespread, affect increasingly younger sections of the population and, if not diagnosed and treated early, become chronic with serious effects on the whole body, sometimes even lethal – he explains Simona Pichini, head of the National Center for addictions and doping of the ISS – The treatment centers provide for a global and integrated charge, allowing the possibility of taking advantage of appropriate interventions “. The largest number of centers is in Emilia Romagna (20) and Lombardy (15), in the center there are 23 (of which 8 in Lazio and 6 in Umbria) while 40 are distributed between the South and the Islands (12 in Campania and 7 in Sicily). Almost 7 out of 10 provide access through payment of ticketin 3 out of 10 is free.

New frontiers of therapies – From a recent Italian study, published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public HealthFurthermore, new therapeutic approaches based on the virtual reality with important results in subjects affected by anorexia nervosa. This technology, the experts explain, allows patients to be immersed in a virtual environment that adapts to their psychological state and can be particularly suitable for adolescents. In general, virtual reality in clinical settings can also foster greater patient participation by increasing trust in real-world experiences.