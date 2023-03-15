“Objective concreteness”. Thus they summarize the spirit that will animate their action. Families and ex-patients united against what has now taken on the contours of a real national and social emergency. Anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, vigorexia, orthorexia: eating disorders – known as DCA or, more recently, DNA (nutrition and eating disorders) – after the pandemic have reached “numbers that can no longer be ignored: an increase close to 40%, a growth in hospitalizations reaching 50%.

From the experiences and commitment of those who have personally fought against these pathologies (former patients, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends, companions) a new reality was born in Grosseto. Is called Lilla Bow Foundation and will be presented on Wednesday 15 March, in a meeting in Milan at the House of Psychology and simultaneously in other Italian cities.

A reality that brings together the good things that have been built with associations such as ‘Just the way you are‘, founded by Frances Lazzariwho lost one of her 4 children; ‘I feed on life‘chaired by Stefano Tavillawho saw his daughter die, Micaela Bozzolasco and Sebastiano Ruzza who experienced the disease on their own skin; ‘Pearls onlus‘founded by Mariella Falsini that the disease knows her closely, Simona Corridoricreator of the Lilac code in emergency rooms (pediatrics and adults), e Maria Carla Martinuzzi, pediatrician. These three associations are now creating, as founding members, a new reality of national scope.