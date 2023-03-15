“Objective concreteness”. Thus they summarize the spirit that will animate their action. Families and ex-patients united against what has now taken on the contours of a real national and social emergency. Anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, vigorexia, orthorexia: eating disorders – known as DCA or, more recently, DNA (nutrition and eating disorders) – after the pandemic have reached “numbers that can no longer be ignored: an increase close to 40%, a growth in hospitalizations reaching 50%.
From the experiences and commitment of those who have personally fought against these pathologies (former patients, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends, companions) a new reality was born in Grosseto. Is called Lilla Bow Foundation and will be presented on Wednesday 15 March, in a meeting in Milan at the House of Psychology and simultaneously in other Italian cities.
A reality that brings together the good things that have been built with associations such as ‘Just the way you are‘, founded by Frances Lazzariwho lost one of her 4 children; ‘I feed on life‘chaired by Stefano Tavillawho saw his daughter die, Micaela Bozzolasco and Sebastiano Ruzza who experienced the disease on their own skin; ‘Pearls onlus‘founded by Mariella Falsini that the disease knows her closely, Simona Corridoricreator of the Lilac code in emergency rooms (pediatrics and adults), e Maria Carla Martinuzzi, pediatrician. These three associations are now creating, as founding members, a new reality of national scope.
The whole family gets sick
The victims of these disorders are mainly adolescents, but adults too fall into their network, often forgotten and considered too compromised to receive adequate treatment. «It’s a social scourge», denounce the promoters of the Foundation, which affects across the board regardless of income and cultural level. «They are complex psychiatric diseases involving the mind and the body» they warn. Dangerous because they are “subtle and deadly”. In adolescents they represent the second cause of death after road accidents, they report. 4 million people suffer from it, more and more children (between 9 and 12 years old), and more and more males. And the whole family gets sick. It’s like an earthquake, a tsunami that overwhelms and destroys everything. (for further information: The devoured family. Stories of those who live next to the eating disorder)
The Fiocchetto Lilla Foundation, explain the promoters of the initiative, “intends to promote treatment, research, training, prevention, timeliness in treatment, listening, credibility, continuity of care and healing paths”. Among the first missions that the foundation puts on paper is that of «certify a prevention project for primary schools throughout the country, involving families and teachers, with criteria of reproducibility and understandable, measurable, observable objectives (remote follow-up on children)”.
And again: offering support to families and the sick with listening groups and mutual help; give concrete support and help to those suffering from eating disorders through research, in order to identify the most appropriate and effective treatment paths; cultivate an active dialogue with public institutions and private entities in order to speed up the creation of a network of territorial services throughout the national territory. Thus avoiding painful migrations and unfortunately premature deaths; protect the rights of the patient and of the families with an adequate structure also through legal support.
There will also be attention to communication on these sensitive issues. The idea is to “create a supervisory body which, through the media and social networks, reports who exploits these diseases for personal or profit purposes and who suffers from them». And then the academic aspect: among the objectives that the new reality sets for itself there is also that of collaborating with universities in order to increase the study of these pathologies. And the list goes on: among the points highlighted there is also the objective of getting in touch with pharmaceutical companies to stimulate the search for ever more suitable and specific drugs.
Access to the Bambino Gesù Hospital has doubled
“In Italy about 3 million peoplepari al 5% of the population, suffer from eating disorders», specifies the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in a note. «90% are women, even though an increasing number of men show these symptoms and turn to specialized structures. The onset of these disorders is always earlier. In recent years there has been a lowering of age up to 8/9 years. This is likely due to both at the lowering of the pubertal age in girls than to the increasingly widespread use of social network which facilitate comparisons with unattainable models of beauty».
In the last 2 years (2021-2022) the access to the emergency room of the Roman hospital related to eating disorders they doubled (+96.8%) compared to the previous two-year period (2019-2020), going from 463 to 911. The ordinary hospitalizations instead they went from 362 in 2019-2020 to 565 in 2021-2022 (+56%). Day hospitals are also on the rise, finally passing from 1,062 to 1,320 (+24.3%). «The lockdown before and the restrictions on sociality afterward acted as a detonator for a malaise that was often already present, sometimes in a less obvious way, sometimes more – explains Dr. Valeria Zannaresponsible for anorexia and eating disorders of the Child Jesus – Covid and the quarantine were certainly accelerating factors, but many of these girls and boys were already trained to eat secretly, to vomit secretly, to live secretly” .
The lack of adequate health care
In fact, it has only been since 2021 that the Ministry has entrusted the National Center for Addiction and Doping of the ISS with the task of mapping the centers dedicated to the treatment of DCA and the results are not too encouraging: they are few regions with more than five structuresalmost non-existent in the centre-south of the country and which, even where present in the north, struggle to bear the ever increasing demand.
“Too often the patients they can’t even get to first aiddon’t know who to contact or, having to go to the private sector, they are unable to bear the costs even for a psychological path that can support them”, he explains Aurora Caporossi, president of encourage. «As an association that operates in the area we are constantly in contact with the reality regarding eating disorders made up of pilgrimages of entire families who move from region to region to find a place of treatment. The possibility of accessing treatment must not depend on the luck of being born in a region that has structures and professionals ».
The Istituto Superiore di Sanità has published the first complete map of the services offered by the National Health Service to treat eating disorders. The list of centers is available here
Opening, the photo that Silvia Bevilacqua presented on the occasion of the exhibition organized by Ri-scatti Onlus in collaboration with the Niguarda Hospital in Milan and the Erika Association.