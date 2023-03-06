However, “anorexia athletica” is still often a taboo subject. Stricter control mechanisms and advisory services should change something. Athletes in sports where weight and aesthetics play a role, such as rhythmic gymnastics, ski jumping or endurance sports such as long-distance running, are particularly susceptible. More and more athletes are breaking their silence to draw attention to the risks. Most recently, ex-gymnast Kim Bui spoke about her bulimia in an ARD documentary. Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas, French tennis player Caroline Garcia and Swiss biathlete Lena Häcki-Groß also recently made their eating disorders public.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.