Home Health Eating disorders in competitive athletes News.at
Health

Eating disorders in competitive athletes News.at

by admin
Eating disorders in competitive athletes News.at

However, “anorexia athletica” is still often a taboo subject. Stricter control mechanisms and advisory services should change something. Athletes in sports where weight and aesthetics play a role, such as rhythmic gymnastics, ski jumping or endurance sports such as long-distance running, are particularly susceptible. More and more athletes are breaking their silence to draw attention to the risks. Most recently, ex-gymnast Kim Bui spoke about her bulimia in an ARD documentary. Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas, French tennis player Caroline Garcia and Swiss biathlete Lena Häcki-Groß also recently made their eating disorders public.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  A 5000 year old Egyptian brewery

You may also like

Here’s why tangerines make you fat: “unbelievable”

Emerge stronger from crises: psychologist reveals how to...

Alzheimers. Artificial intelligence detects disease by routine imaging...

High blood pressure: 4 foods naturally lower it

Covid: Lilt, breast cancer is back to being...

What are the supplements that lower (in a...

The Health Forum Eningen invites you to a...

Drugs, when suddenly stopping is dangerous – breaking...

Turin Bologna 1-0: goals and highlights

Fedez in tears clarifies his health problems: “Spasms,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy