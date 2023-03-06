However, “anorexia athletica” is still often a taboo subject. Stricter control mechanisms and advisory services should change something. Athletes in sports where weight and aesthetics play a role, such as rhythmic gymnastics, ski jumping or endurance sports such as long-distance running, are particularly susceptible. More and more athletes are breaking their silence to draw attention to the risks. Most recently, ex-gymnast Kim Bui spoke about her bulimia in an ARD documentary. Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas, French tennis player Caroline Garcia and Swiss biathlete Lena Häcki-Groß also recently made their eating disorders public.

