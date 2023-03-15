news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 14 – Two innovative treatments will be added to those already existing in the Regional Expert Center for the treatment of Eating Disorders of the City of Health of Turin. The first, of a biological and experimental type, which will start from 15 April 2023 for hospitalized patients, consists of the administration for 2-4 weeks of daily 40-minute sessions of magnetic stimulation of a specific area of ​​the brain (the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex ) which is in charge of emotional control. “A treatment that has already given good results in the treatment of depression”, underline from Città della Salute The second treatment is of a psychological nature and introduces a psychotherapeutic tool “well known and effective for the treatment of trauma” into the treatment of eating disorders : the EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) treatment.



It is an outpatient psychotherapy already activated at the Molinette hospital since October 2022 and which is now developing at full capacity, with certified professionals in collaboration with the Emdr Italia Association, directed by Dr. Isabel Fernandez. A 2023 study, just published in the international scientific journal Journal of Clinical Medicine by the research group of the Regional Expert Center for the treatment of Eating Disorders of the City of Health of Turin, directed by Professor Giovanni Abbate Daga, highlighted a worsening of DNA symptoms after the pandemic, especially in young people under the age of 40. In Piedmont, in just a few years, the number of people with eating disorders went from around 20,000 to around 28,000. (HANDLE).

