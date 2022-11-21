Maybe you didn’t know it but it’s very important to pay attention to how you eat, because doing it quickly slows down your metabolism.

A recent study has placed the emphasis on this way of doing by emphasizing that eating fast does not help you stay fit at all.

Unfortunately, our society lives at an absolutely crazy pace and we often have very little time to eat our meals, especially during the break from work. Yet we should pay more attention to this detail.

In fact, a very recent study has revealed that eating fast slows down your metabolism tremendously – whose proper functioning is essential to stay fit. Let’s see in detail what the researchers discovered.

Eat fast, don’t do it if you don’t want your metabolism to slow down

Without a doubt, you will have had to eat quickly in order to fit in a series of commitments, especially at work, and not have time to treat yourself to a proper meal and above all a real break. Unfortunately it happens more and more often, despite the fact that it is a habit that should be absolutely avoided.

In fact, it is no coincidence that the old adage reads “who goes Slow and steady wins” and not only in life, but also at the table. This is revealed by a recent study which has placed the emphasis on the correlation between the speed with which we eat and the rhythm of our metabolism. Consuming your meal too quickly can in fact cause fluctuations in blood sugar level – which in turn leads to insulin resistance (also known as metabolic syndrome).

The study was conducted by researchers from theHiroshima University out of nearly 650 men and nearly 450 women with average age of 51 years and no metabolic problems at the time of starting the text. The participants were divided into three categories and followed for five years: in the first they ate quickly, in the second but normally and finally in the third slowly.

What Japanese metabolism research has shown

So after five years, 11.6% of fast eaters complained of metabolic problemsagainst 6.5% of those who ate normally and 2.3% of those who took even more time.

The metabolic syndrome, which as anticipated depends on insulin resistance, is a combination of disorders that also multiply the risk of heart disease and strokeas well as obviously increasing our waistline in a dangerous way.

The conclusions of the Japanese researchers were therefore that eating slowly involves one longer chewingbring the brain to receive signals of satiety and therefore it is very probable that the subject stops eating earlier than those who do it quickly.