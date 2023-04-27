Eating fruit after meals makes you like this

Is eating fruit after meals a good habit or are there any side effects for your health? Is it a recommended thing or should those who do this change their practice due to contraindications? What is there to know about it.

Fruit after mealsIs it okay to eat it or not? Fruit is highly recommended by dieticians and nutritionists, being a natural element rich in vitamins and essential nutrients for the human body.

What is certain is that there are some types that are more recommended than others. And we don’t necessarily have to hire it away from lunch. It can very well be done even after placing the spoon and forks on the table.

Especially if lunch was not exactly high in calories. In that case it is certain that fruit after healthy meals will not make us fat. And we can consume it both with and without the peel, depending on the type involved.

Many times experts even recommend eating fruit with all the peel, if it is apples, pears and any other type whose external coating is fully edible. In fact, that part has a high content of fibers and mineral salts.

Fruit after meals, what to do to feel good

Some dieticians may then advise you to taste some fruit half an hour before lunch itself, to give already a certain advantage to the sense of satiety and therefore allow us to keep the situation under control, without exaggerating.

Merit of the fibers in this case. However, there are possible contraindications, which concern possible intestinal problems. And then fruit also contains fructose, which is indigestible for some, and can cause abdominal swelling.

If we stay within the scope of moderation, however, this shouldn’t happen. Instead, overdoing it will certainly lead to side effects.

For after lunch, the most suitable types of fruit are oranges, peaches, strawberries, kiwis and melons, as well as black grapes, blackberries, plums and blueberries, which are rich in antioxidants.

If you follow a correct diet then fruit after lunch, and sometimes even after dinner, depending on the time, has no contraindications.

Quantity always makes the difference. And for example, an apple, five strawberries or six cherries do not cause any particular problems on digestion after lunch.