Someone has always argued that eating healthy prevents the onset of many serious diseases. Here is the confirmation.

In the world, the Medicine is looking for one effective cure against Cancerif not gods vaccines. Ma it’s not the only way to stay healthy.

Lot of experts have been saying this for yearsthat the the relationship between nutrition and disease is very close. Of course it is difficult to extricate yourself from fake news, metropolitan legends, grandmother’s advice and proven scientific studies. But in the end it seems that the simplicity of some indications is the best way to stay healthy.

While science is trying to find adequate drugs to treat cancerthere are for example some companies that draw up guidelines to prevent this type of serious disease.

Lifestyle has a huge impact on people’s overall health. We have received cconfirmed by various studieswho have analyzed multiple consequences of some habits, eating and otherwise.

Con a huge jobit must be admitted, a non-profit company which for years has been committed to disseminating guidelines for prevention, drew up a report. And a series of useful information to stay healthy. Finally, he also attaches to the recommendations evidence of what he claims, and of what has emerged from the studies of the last 10 years.

Eating healthy prevents the onset of diseases and cancers, studies from the last 10 years

The World Cancer Research Fund it’s a’association that has been working since the 1980s on the dissemination of recommendations for leading a healthy life. More specifically, for the cancer prevention. Which, we remember, are among the main causes of death worldwide.

Cancer deaths in 185 countries reached over 10 million in 2020.

The recommendations published on the association’s website they derive from the input of independent experts, but are consulted by scientists and doctors from all over the world. In the last 10 years, a lot of information has been collected, which led the association to draw up a “vademecum”. Here are the indications, in summary, on how we can take concrete action to reduce the risk of cancer and other serious diseases.

Here are the 9 guidelines released by the World Cancer Research Fund

Maintain a normal body weight. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, a great deal of evidence gathered over the years indicates that overweight and obesity lead to the onset of various cancers. “adenocarcinoma, pancreatic, liver, colorectal, breast (postmenopausal) and kidney cancers. Probably also the cause of cancers of the mouth, pharynx and larynx. Of the stomach (cardiac), gallbladder, ovary and prostate (advanced). Weight gain in adult life is a compelling cause of postmenopausal breast cancer.“ Doing physical activity. As can be seen from many studies, physical activity is essential for staying healthy. We are not talking exclusively about going to the gym, on the contrary. Many experts advise you to just do some movementand that too a walk a day brings numerous benefits. Follow a healthier diet, such as the Mediterranean one. Eating well helps you stay healthy. All experts in the world agree that we need to integrate more fresh fruit and vegetables into our diet. More specifically, foods like whole grains, legumes and in general those that contain a lot of fiber. Limit industrial foods. At the same time, it is preferable to limit processed foods, which are rich in fats, starches and sugars, as much as possible. Ditto for carbonated / sugary drinks. “There is strong evidence that increased body weight is a cause of many cancers. Mouth, pharynx and larynx, esophagus (adenocarcinoma). Stomach (cardia), pancreas, gallbladder, liver, colorectal, breast (postmenopausal), ovary, endometrium, prostate (advanced) and rene.” Limit the consumption of meats and processed meats (cured meats). Experts have been saying it for some time: eating meat is not bad, but only in small quantities. Better to eat little red meat such as beef, pork and lamb, and possibly eliminate most of the processed meat. “There is strong evidence that eating red or processed meat are both causes of colorectal cancer, one of the most common cancers.“ The consumption of alcohol or spirits is always not recommended. Of course, the cancer risk comes from excessive consumption. The cancers most associated with alcohol consumption are the same as those listed for the consumption of sugary drinks. Beware of Food Supplements. Supplements have been widely observed lately. These are useful products to supplement some shortcomings, but they can cause several side effects. Above all, they do not help in cancer prevention. Breastfeed if possible. Breastfeeding has been encouraged for many years, even if it is prolonged beyond one year of age of the child. Practice is protective towards the newborn and the motherfor which they result lower chances of developing breast cancer.

Conclusions

From all these tips it is clear that, after all, you don’t need complicated practices to live better. Science is simply proving with data in hand what our “ancestors” already knew. Which was preferable to live in harmony with Nature, to follow the rhythms of the seasonswhich is better not to “spoil”. Of course, with the search we have expanded and enriched these concepts with clearer and more precise indications. Now we can easily follow them for live healthier.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)