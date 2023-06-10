Eating in front of the TV is bad: all the reasons according to science

Is eating in front of the television a right or wrong behavior? Science answers the question.

A habit that we have all developed with new technologies is that of eat in front of the television. A fairly natural gesture which, however, can hide risks. To explain whether or not it is dangerous for our health it was the scientists themselves after a study on it. But let’s see together all the answers that are given to us by this group of experts.

When in a hurry and you don’t have time to set the table, one of the best solutions seems to be to sit on the sofa and eat in front of the TV.

The children they are especially those who adore this choice, to watch cartoons or TV series. While doing so may seem like we’re relaxing, that’s definitely not the case. According to some recent studies, eating in front of the television is very bad behavior for your health. It was precisely the experts who explained it to us who condemned this choice made by people. This seemingly harmless behavior is actually a bad habit which can result in a really difficult factor to control.

But let’s see together what they are the risks involved if you decide to eat in front of a good Netflix TV series.

Weight gain and the risks of eating this way

According to scientists, being in front of the television when eating, is one of the main factors for weight gain. Being distracted by watching your favorite movie or TV series of the moment is the result of a very wrong mental scheme. The mechanicalness with which we eat because we are distracted from the pictures, it inevitably leads to an increase in our weight. This wrong behavior is also one of the main reasons for obesity in the world. The lack of awareness the effective consumption of what you are eating is a problem that should not be underestimated.

The question that many will be asking then is: what are the correct behaviors when are you eating food?

All you have to do when you are eating

On the contrary, ideal behaviors to avoid gaining weight can be the following. The first thing you need to do when you eat is to chew well; in this way you will realize all the flavors and how much food you are actually ingesting. Usually those who eat their meals in front of the television, swallow large pieces of food and he doesn’t focus on how much he’s eating.

Remembering your last meal is also a good thing. According to a study carried out by the University of Liverpool, those who have this memory will certainly be more satisfied with what they ate even fuller.

So stop eating in front of the television if you don’t want to see the number of your kilos rise on the scale!