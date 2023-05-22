Eating «intermittently» or fasting: pros and cons

The practice of fasting for therapeutic purposes has very ancient origins. In ancient Greece Pythagoras was the first to voluntarily fast for forty consecutive days as a psycho-physical preparation in view of an exam he would have held at the Academy of Alexandria and then to impose fasting on all his students as a condition for being accepted into the school of him. But then both Jesus and the prophets and saints deprived themselves of food by practicing fasting as an instrument of purification, so much so that in the Bible the word fasting is mentioned 74 times and it is stated that «Moses remained with the Lord forty days and forty nights without eating bread and without drinking water.

It was Hippocrates who was the first to prescribe therapeutic fasting to his patients considering it the best diet to combat acute illnesses. Therapeutic fasting consists in abstaining from food and drink for a prolonged period of time, usually from 24 to 72 hours and during this period the regeneration and restoration of cells are promoted, processes that are normally slowed down by the ingestion of food, the body is purified of toxins and concentration is favored in periods of strong emotional stress.

Other benefits of therapeutic fasting, now widely recognized, include an improvement in insulin sensitivity, blood pressure and heart function and a reduction in the risk of chronic and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Alongside complete fasting, which consists in completely abstaining from food for one or more days (an extremely risky practice if you are not followed by a doctor), other fasting practices have recently established themselves for the purpose of slimming such as the Fasting Mimicking Diet, promoted by Walter Longo, which simulates fasting by providing a very reduced food intake for a duration of five days that can be repeated even once a month.

16/8 intermittent fasting is also very fashionable, which provides for the introduction of food only during an eight-hour daily window, followed by another 16 hours of continuous fasting in which you can drink anything that does not contain sugars and calories.

From a recent meta-analysis published in the journal «Nutrients» which examined about twenty scientific papers, it emerged that intermittent fasting lowers the cardiovascular risk both in obese subjects and in diabetic subjects by inducing a reduction in abdominal circumference, increases HDL cholesterol, lowers triglyceride levels in the blood, counteracts oxidative stress and therefore proves useful in preventing the development of type 2 diabetes mellitus, contributes to cell regeneration of neurons as well and promotes the improvement of learning abilities.

Calorie restriction would also seem to be able to reduce inflammation and therefore prevent the risk of the onset of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and neurological diseases.

The benefits of fasting would appear to be related not only to a reduction in insulin levels, but also in the hormone lGF1, the cause of diseases linked to cellular aging in old age.

This practice would also produce a rejuvenation of the immune system, a sort of “reset” through which about a third is destroyed, and is reconstituted during “refeending”, or when you start eating again.

Further confirmation of the validity of fasting came from the substantial increase in scientific evidence in the field of chronobiology, after the awarding of the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2017 to Hall, Rosbash and Young for the discovery of the molecular mechanisms that regulate approximately twenty-four hours the circadian rhythms of metabolism, energy expenditure, appetite, insulin sensitivity and other metabolic processes.

The human being has evolved to be in tune with the cycle of day and night, therefore eating during the light hours of the day and sleeping during the dark hours of the night, and this is confirmed by the fact that nocturnal consumption of food is associated with greater weight gain and a higher risk of obesity and diabetes.

Many processes, including insulin sensitivity and diet-induced thermogenesis, peak early in the day and so just changing meal times, eating earlier in the day and extending the fast overnight, is greatly beneficial to the metabolism. Furthermore, during fasting hours insulin levels decrease, fat cells release stored energy and weight is lost. There is therefore sufficient scientific evidence on the validity of intermittent fasting both for health and for weight loss, provided that it is prescribed and followed up by a competent doctor, that it is carried out for a limited period of time, that it is combined with a correct nutritional healthy lifestyles and a regular physical activity program.