by admin
L’orange it is a fruit characterized by many beneficial properties, but it is certainly better to avoid eating it before going to bed, especially if you have gastrointestinal problems. I don’t know if you know it but it exists a popular saying that says orange in the morning is oroat lunchtime it is argento but in the evening it is lead as it seems that it is too heavy for evening digestion. But it’s true? Eco that then we give you two good reasons for avoid consume itor of this citrus fruit in the evening or at night.

We all know that fruit is really good for our body, it is important for health since it is rich in many vitamins, antioxidants and mineral salts, but it also has a good amount of fructose that without physical activity, it will never be burned by the body and consequently can turn into fat. For all those who follow a diet low calorie therefore it is not recommended to eat fruit after dinner, including oranges, as it would only add too much sugar to the body.

There are no scientific evidence which show that the consumption of oranges in the evening can burden or slow down digestion more than other fruits, but the fact remains thatacidity of their juice, is not so suitable for gastrointestinal problems. Consuming oranges in the evening will increase the possibility of heartburn, especially if they are eaten right before bed or immediately after a large dinner by slowing down digestion.

It is therefore better to avoid eating oranges in the evening and opt instead to consume them during the day, on an empty stomach, away from meals and night rest. In this way, our body can then absorb the beneficial substances and energy which also has other healthy functions like that detox, anticancer and even slimming.

