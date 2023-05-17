Eating oranges every day: here’s what can happen

The oranges they are typical fruits of the winter season, but which accompany and enrich our tables until late spring. These citrus fruits with their various colors of orange, red, yellow and characterized by their inebriating scent they are real delights for the palate and the throat. It is also an important source of energy thanks to their substances and vitamins.

Mainly oranges are known for their contribution of vitamin Cbut they are also fruits rich in vitamins such as A, those of group B and in particular Riboflavin, Thiamine and Niacin. With regular and daily consumption of these fruits, we go to cover not only the need for vitamins in our body but we also go to strengthen the immune system by preventing colds and various diseases.

But be careful because there is still a lot to say. Along with the great vitamin C, there are many bioflavonoids which are responsible for the collagen in our skin and also help strengthen bones and cartilage. The union of these two substances help the flow of blood in the veins but first of all the vitamin C which favors the absorption of iron and has a antinemic effect.

Oranges also contain terpenes and, if they are taken regularly every day together with vegetables, they have a fantastic effect on the prevention of rectal and colon cancer. Among the terpenes there is however both the limonenewhich is found in the peel of oranges and lemons and which greatly helps protect against cancer.

Even the internal white rind (which is often removed) seems to have a good quantity of fibres, having a beneficial effect on our body, balancing the absorption of sugars. AND again, oranges also contain i carotenes i.e. those who help maintain good eye and skin health and prevent infections of any kind. So if we eat oranges every day, then all we do is del good for our body.