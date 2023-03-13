Philadelphia is a well-known spreadable cheese of US origin which has been produced and distributed in Italy for about 40 years, almost always used on bread, rusks and to prepare sandwiches.

It is produced from cow’s milk into cream, after which the liquid is subjected to pasteurization and subsequent processing, all achievable through a fully automated process.

The classic Philadelphia brings a discrete energy fraction and excellent measures of fat, mainly saturated, a feature that prevents its assiduous and systematic use in the diet of hypercholesterolemic or any person with a medium-high cardiovascular risk, of the overweight subject and the obese. Today we will see if this cheese can do harm if you suffer from high cholesterol.

Eating Philadelphia with high cholesterol: here are the consequences

Let’s start by saying that the increasing importance of physical problems such as high cholesterol is one of the side effects of unbalanced lifestyles. Although as far as cholesterol is concerned, it is a lipid naturally present in our body, carrying out structural, hormonal and indispensable functions for the correct management of food in the body, and is only partially conditioned by nutrition.

Despite this, cases of high cholesterol are on the rise and this has changed the perception and degree of “dangerousness” of many foods. We are talking about a real dairy product that exhibits nutritional properties in some ways comparable to those of mozzarella or any similar product.

The fat content is higher on average, which can be frightening for those who buy it since it is close to 300 calories per 100g, which drops to about half for the light variant, which differs in having less cream. The cholesterol level also appears decidedly high for the standard variant since it is close to 90 mg per 100 g, about half for the light one.

Although this should be remembered that the amount of this average cheese is much less than 100 grams, so even those with high cholesterol can consume it, perhaps preferring the light variant, even if not every day.