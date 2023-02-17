The lentils they are legumes that contain fiber, protein, mineral salts and vitamins. Among the mineral salts, we find iron, magnesium and potassium. However, they lack some essential amino acids such as cysteine ​​and methionine. Precisely for this reason, it is usually recommended to consume them with a little pasta, rice or even cereals. The lentils however, they are still many nutrients and contain antioxidant substances that help the body fight free radicals, responsible for cellular aging but also for the appearance of cancer. It also helps maintain memory and concentration. They are also indicated to reduce triglycerides in the blood.

Eating raw lentils – this is what can happen to the body

These legumes are recommended for those suffering from anemia, physical and mental fatigue and malnutrition. The same is also true for those suffering from diabetes, this is because they help slow down the absorption of carbohydrates and therefore the onset of glycemic peaks. It also has galactophore properties, especially useful for breastfeeding mothers, since they stimulate the production of mother’s milk. Lentils are therefore very good for our body, but many people wonder if they have to be cooked or can they also be eaten raw. Let’s go see the truth.

The first thing we must ask ourselves is whether lentils can actually be eaten raw or not. The answer to this question is no. They must never be eaten raw, but must always be cooked, because there are anti-digestive substances inside, which are then eliminated during cooking. So answering the question of many, raw lentils are very good for our body and digestive system. However, cooked lentils are also not recommended for gout and uremia patients because they are a source of purines.