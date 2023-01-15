Tangerines are excellent for breakfast, as a snack but also as a dessert. They can be eaten in various ways, both as fresh fruit and as juice. Now let’s see if they are actually good for our body or not.

Tangerines are excellent for keeping the figure, especially for those who are trying to lose a few extra pounds. In fact, they have very few calories, about 50 per 100 grams of product. It must be said, however, that it contains large amounts of fructose and exaggerating would really hurt. They must therefore be consumed in smaller quantities than other types of fruit such as

apples, pears, kiwis. They should be reduced especially if you suffer from diabetes or are overweight. It must be said, however, that tangerines are among the fruits that contain the most vitamin C, mineral salts and fiber. It also contains ascorbic acid which gives energy, so they are often used to counteract seasonal ills or to give energy to sportsmen.

Tangerines are good for our body because they fight water retention, therefore purify the body and prevent constipation. They are fruits rich in water and fiber. They are therefore useful for those who follow a diet, so as to have good intestinal regularity. Each 100 grams of product contains 2 grams of fiber. They also reactivate the slow metabolism.

Another thing to say is that the white part of the peel is also good for you, since it contains a substance, namely nobilitin, which is able to prevent obesity. It also protects against type 2 diabetes and also cardiovascular problems that can lead to strokes and heart attacks. Some studies have also shown that the white part of tangerines helps prevent fat accumulation in the liver.

We can therefore say that mandarin is very good for our body, obviously we must not abuse it.