Does the longevity menu really exist? For sure many scholars have analyzed what are the healthiest foods and which are the basis of the diet of the longest-living peoples like the Japanese and the Sardinians of Ogliastra (here our special). Ma let’s not talk about magic and we will see together that there is no real miracle cure for the aches and pains of old age, but only dietary and behavioral rules to which social networks have recently tried to direct us, in a historical moment in which health, personal well-being and defenses immunity are topics of great interest.

Let’s see together the most important ones

. Let’s start from dried fruit, a real panacea for health: rich in nutrients and mineral salts, antioxidants and vitamins, they are good for the body and are an excellent source of energy. The optimal mix would be 60 grams of walnuts, almonds, peanuts and cashews.

. Vegetables and fruit absolutely important for their supply of vitamins, antioxidants and fibres, but obviously in season and in abundance. Prefer green leafy vegetables such as spinach, savoy cabbage, chard and cabbage: all foods that children usually hate to eat but which help us to eliminate body toxins and prevent some tumors.

. For the fruit a real panacea are the blueberries, black and red, rich in polyphenols and oleic acid which contains the ideal complex of amino acids, necessary for muscle regeneration.

. Il cacao it is another much appreciated ally not only because it is rich in stearic acid, useful against cholesterol and theobromine, valid for blood circulation but also because it is a real panacea for our good mood, an example of how health passes first of all from the brain.

. Two other important foods: the green tea it has relaxing properties, and counteracts inflammation and chili which, thanks to capsaicin, proves to be an excellent anti-inflammatory.

We reiterate it: we are not writing here about miraculous diets or magic potions but about healthy foods which, combined with a respectful lifestyle and healthy physical activity, gives benefits to your body and mind in the long term, and therefore help you live longer.

