Eating too much fried food increases your risk of anxiety and depression

There’s a link between eating too much fried food and anxiety? Yes, according to a study done by Zhejiang University in China. This is the largest research ever done on this topic. You can read the results in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

What is the link between eating too much fried food and anxiety? Here is the Chinese investigation

It’s not the first time a panel of experts has focused on the effects of food on mental health. We know there are gods foods that can help us and others who can make the situation worse. The researchers analyzed data from more than 140,000 people to investigate why the consumption, or rather the excessive consumption, of fried foods can have effects on anxiety and mood disorders in general.

Link between eating too much fried food and anxiety: risk percentages

The research results would leave no room for doubt. The habitual consumption of fried foods in general and potato chips in particular increases the risk of developing anxiety by 12% and that of having symptoms of depression by 7%. Those most at risk are young people and men. Responsible for these negative effects is theacrilammidea substance that develops with the high temperatures typical of frying. Several studies have underlined how this by-product of cooking processes has important consequences for health, especially as regards fat metabolism. It is also responsible for an inflammatory state in the brain.

The search in detail

The researchers explained that acrylamide when taken frequently alters the metabolism of sphingolipids and phospholipids. Both of these substances play an important role in the development of symptoms of anxiety and depression. The Panel confirmed that acrylamide promotes oxidative stress. that by increasing the brain neuroinflammationincreases the manifestations of anxiety and depression.

Acrylamide doesn’t just affect the brain. Scientific studies have shown that it also has a negative impact on male reproduction and even increases the risk of developing kidney, ovarian and endometrial cancers.

