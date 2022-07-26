As we all know, salt is an important condiment, which helps us in the kitchen and which also partially helps our body. Usually when when we cook we tend to put too much of it because it gives flavor, we must know, however, that we must not overdo it. Today, however, we will see why it is essential not to abuse it.

Eating Too Much Salt Can Cause Early Death: The Study

Sodium is a substantial part of our diet since it is an electrolyte, i.e. it is the solution for maintaining homeostasis in the body. In addition, this mineral has been proven to allow many bodily functions to proceed smoothly and steadily. When we eat something rich in sodium, it can cause a dry mouth feeling and even increase the intensity of thirst.

The reason for this has to do with the body’s need to maintain the right sodium-water ratio. If you eat a large amount of salty foods in one meal, you may experience a temporary increase in your blood pressure levels. This is because foods that are high in sodium can cause more blood to flow through blood vessels and arteries.

However, this fluctuation in levels occurs in all people after they ingest a salt-laden meal. But it has been proven that regular consumption of sodium-rich meals can generate high blood pressure or hypertension, so it’s good to keep your intake of salty foods under control. A possible long-term effect of consuming too much sodium is an increased risk of heart disease.

Increase the pressure

There is enough evidence to remember that high salt intake causes blood pressure levels to rise and, therefore, causes blood vessels and arteries to narrow. As a result, this could lead, in turn, to an increased risk of heart disease and even premature death.

The study tells us that 70% of sodium intake in Western populations comes from processed and processed foods, with 8-20% coming from salt added to the table. Compared to those who never or rarely added salt, those who always seasoned their food had a 28% higher risk of dying prematurely.

At the age of 50, men and women who always took salt had a shorter life expectancy of 2.3 years and 1.5 years. So here are the data that should make us reflect on the excessive use of salt in our life.