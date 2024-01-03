Eating two eggs a week is very bad: the reason revealed by doctors is unthinkable

Experts are warning that consuming two eggs a week can have negative impacts on your health, which may come as a surprise to many. While eggs have long been a staple in the diets of various cultures, the recommended weekly intake has been a topic of debate among health professionals.

Dr. Daniela Biserni, a nutrition expert, has weighed in on the issue, providing insight into the pros and cons of consuming eggs. She emphasizes that while eggs are a rich source of high-quality protein, with 13 grams of protein in just 100 grams of eggs, they also have a low calorie content, making them a beneficial addition to the diet.

Contrary to popular belief, Dr. Biserni recommends a moderate consumption of 6-8 eggs per week, citing the essential amino acids found in eggs that are necessary for vital bodily functions. She dispels the myth that eggs are detrimental to cholesterol levels, noting that scientific studies have shown that they can actually improve the lipid profile, increasing “good” cholesterol and improving the ratio between “good” and “bad” cholesterol.

Dr. Biserni stresses the importance of moderation and quality in diet planning, encouraging individuals to adopt a balanced approach to maintain optimal health. She also highlights the real culprits of high cholesterol levels, which often stem from excessive consumption of sugars and refined grains.

Ultimately, the message from experts is clear – while eggs can provide numerous health benefits, it is important to be mindful of consumption and to prioritize a well-rounded diet for overall health and well-being.