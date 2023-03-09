It is confirmed by the scientific community: diets rich in verdure Green leafy and other vegetables, fruits, whole grains, olive oil, beans, nuts and fish keep the brain noticeably younger. In fact, similar diets considerably lower the formation of the typical signs ofAlzheimer (i.e. the appearance of amyloid-beta peptide plaques and tau tangles).

Indeed, those who follow this type of diet they have fewer of these signs than people who do not follow these diets and their brains stay younger than at least 4 years up to a maximum of 19 years, compared to peers with unhealthy diets. The studies that carried out a research published in the well-known journal have reached these conclusions Neurology.

The consumption of vegetables in food diets

This study highlighted the effects of two similar diets, MIND e mediterranean. The latter recommends the consumption of vegetables, fruit and three or more portions of fish per week. While the MIND favor green leafy vegetables such as spinach, cabbage and berries over other types of fruit.

In this research it is emphasized that “the only consumption of more than six servings of green leafy vegetables per week or avoiding fried foods is associated with fewer plaques in the brainsimilar to a rejuvenation of about four years“, explains Puja Aggarwal from the RUSH University of Chicago.

I study

The study involved 581 people (average age 84) who agreed to donate their brains to science and filled out food questionnaires annually. The researchers examined the participants’ brains to determine the amount of typical amyloid plaques and tau tangles of people with Alzheimer and also food questionnaires, classifying the quality of each person’s diet with a score from 0 to 55, the higher the better the diet.

We found that, for the same age, gender, education, and other factors, people with the highest scores for adherence to Mediterranean diet they had an average amount of plaques and tangles in the brain similar to that of individuals of 18 years younger than those with lower scores.

The green leafy vegetables

The researchers also found that people who followed the the MIND diet they had an average amount of plaques and tangles similar to individuals 12 years younger than those with the lowest scores.

Finally, who ate the highest amounts of green leafy vegetablesor seven or more servings per week, had amounts of plaque in the brain corresponding to almost 19 years less than those who ate the least, one serving or less per week.