Eating a single slice of watermelon during the day is an excellent ally for our health. Not only is the food refreshing, it also contains several nutrients that are important for preventing disease – here are what they are.

Watermelon is a low calorie summer snack and is very good, especially since it is sweet and refreshing. Particularly great on hot days as it provides hydration and has essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Let’s see all the benefits and diseases it prevents by eating just one slice. Together with melon and cucumber, watermelons are part of the Cucurbitaceae family. Think that there are five common types of watermelon: with seeds, without seeds, mini, yellow and orange. L’watermelon it contains about 90% water, which makes it useful for staying hydrated in the summer. It can also satisfy even the sweet tooth with its natural sugars. This fruit also contains antioxidants. These substances can help remove free radicals, or reactive species, from the body. Thus giving many benefits to our body and our health. The watermelon, in fact, reduces cholesterol and prevents various diseases, as well as being an excellent ally against muscle aches.

Watermelon reduces cholesterol and muscle aches: here are the benefits

There are many benefits of watermelon. Just like i cereals that are good for the heartalso this fruit can help circulate blood through the body and lower the blood pressure. Studies show it can reduce the risk of heart attacks. Of course, your whole lifestyle affects the health of your heart. So also make sure you work out, don’t smoke, limit saturated fat, and follow medical advice.

Lycopene, another antioxidant found in watermelon, can help protect against heart disease. It also lowers the cholesterol levels and pushes the “good one. It also has a natural pigment called beta-cryptoxanthin which can protect the skin joints from inflammation. Some studies show that over time it could reduce the chances of getting rheumatoid arthritis.

The high water content, antioxidants and amino acids of watermelon can improve training. It is also rich in potassium, a mineral that could reduce cramps in the gym. Watermelon juice can reduce muscle pain and improve recovery times after exercise in athletes.

This article is for informational purposes only and has been taken from sources such as medical websites. However, it has no medical character and is not intended to replace the advice of a specialist. Therefore, in case of ailments or malaise it is good to consult your doctor for a diagnosis and specific treatments.