Avoiding taking in too many calories is important not only for those who are on a diet, but also for not getting heavy and guaranteeing psychophysical well-being to our body. Now the goal can be achieved with a truly unthinkable “trick”.

Our body needs energy to carry out daily tasks, which can come from food. This, however, to be in good health should be as balanced as possible, although it is still possible to indulge, at least occasionally, a few exceptions to the rule.

The result can be obtained taking into account the number of calories present in what we eat, but not only: they are the same the nutritional values ​​and macronutrients contained are important. However, the ideal amount can vary from several factors: in addition to gender and age, weight, height and activities to be carried out during the day must also be taken into consideration.

Watch out for the number of calories you consume: some gluttony is allowed

Avoiding exceeding the daily calorie requirement is important if we do not want to end up having to go on a diet and to give up what we like best. Otherwise, in fact, even the body is weighed down and it could be difficult even to make a normal physical effort.

Perhaps not everyone knows this but it is possible to balance the number of calories also through what we eat. This is what emerges from a study carried out by some researchers from Brigham Young University and Colorado State University, published in the American journal Food Quality and Preference. The texture of the food can also be decisive.

Focusing on something crunchy (and by this we mean something that makes us make noise when we eat it) can allow us to fill up sooner.. However, this may not find favorable opinion from those who have expressed that they feel annoyed when they have someone at the table who munches in an excessively evident way.

Snacks are also allowed

The result that emerged in the test was truly amazing. Volunteers who were able to hear the sound of chewing food were also those who consumed a smaller portion of crunchy snacks (2.75 versus 4). And in their case they consumed 30% fewer calories than those who were disturbed by external background sounds and noises such as TV, radio and music in earphones.

The effect can obviously vary depending on what you decide to eat. Those who have the opportunity to hear the noise of food (it can reach 63 decibels, higher than what happens with a conversation) therefore ends up eating less and feeling more relaxed.

It is not difficult to identify why we should therefore prefer crunchy products, those that in jargon produce the so-called “crunch test”. Every tasty and crunchy product is processed by our brain as healthy.

It is no coincidence that even those who experience a phase of profound stress end up favoring foods that make noise, therefore crunchy. In this case it increases the production of serotonin which has a calming and relaxing effect on people’s psyche. In this way chewing also takes more time and therefore we feel the taste of the one I have chosen more. In short, sometimes something pleasant is not so bad.