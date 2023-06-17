“Eavesdropping, we’re not done here.” The clash with the Anm

We go forward, and how, on the path of just justice. Carlo Nordio is very determined. «Everyone knew my ideas and I was called to the ministry precisely…

We go on, and how, on the road of justice right. Charles Nordio he is very determined. «Everyone knew my ideas and I was called to the ministry precisely to implement them. This is just the beginning », assured Nordio to Taobuk, the Taormina book festival where he was welcomed by the new mayor Cateno De Luca who then complimented his words a lot. Nordio sticks the Anm, accusing it of interference. He says: «If the representative of a union of magistrates, before the text of the reform bill is known, pronounces a whole series of very severe criticisms, then in my opinion in correct Italian these criticisms mean interference». And he reiterates the Keeper of the Seals, immediately raising that part of the professional officers who continue to consider themselves untouchable: “The institutional interlocutor of the government and politics is not the union, but the Superior Council of the Judiciary”.

Justice reform, for abuse of office 80% of filings. Calls to be halved

Nordio’s determination is absolutely appreciated in the government to which he belongs and which has unanimously approved the reform of the judiciary. And just yesterday the undersecretary at Palazzo Chigi, Alfredo Mantovano, who comes from the judiciary, observed: «This bill is a first decisive signal to reaffirm that politics decides, makes its choices without sitting down and waiting for the dictation by the currents of the associated judiciary. Our government cannot be blackmailed.” Nordio again: «Guarantee? We always need more. For now, we have done the minimum of the minimum but we will do much more in this direction». On interceptions: «It is good that we have begun and we will intervene much more radically. In this phase we have only guaranteed the so-called “third party”, i.e. a person brought into play by two intercepted players and who cannot defend himself. The mafia doesn’t talk on the phone. In this country the interceptions had reached levels of barbarism. Here are the new censors? «Not at all. It is not true that we want to gag the press, many of the things that are published today would not be publishable under the law in force. The truth is that wiretapping costs 200 million a year to achieve minimal results, when we are years behind the technologies used by criminal organizations».

THE CRITICS

Regarding his harshest critics, such as Piero Grasso, Nordio insists: «Grasso has done a lot of anti-mafia and sees politics as a world of mafiosi. I hope that the judiciary and politics will stop being on opposite sides. Society has changed and ideologies have changed. The minister denies that the bill may have an antagonistic position to what is requested by the EU: «This is fake news. We have the most aggressive punitive arsenal in Europe, it must be graduated. It is a first approach to the ideal that I have set for myself. For the goals achieved so far on the bill, I give myself a 7 and there is still a lot to do. For the political objective, I give myself 10».

The public in Taormina applauds him. Also on the abuse of office: “In the form in which it existed it was so evanescent and atypical that it had no equal in any other European legal system”. An important invitation follows: «I refuse to think that a prosecutor, if he is unable to contest a crime, will look for another. The prosecutor must look at the facts. And if that fact fits into the typical structure of the crime of abuse of office, and is now repealed, it is useless for it to fit into the typical structure of the crime of corruption, which is completely different. If this were to happen, it would mean that the prosecutor is not looking at the crime but at the offender, that is, at the person he wants to hit and who is perhaps a politician ». The Anm (“We have the right and duty to speak”) is furious. But the new course is there and can succeed.

Read the full article

on The Messenger