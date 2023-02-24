news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 24 – The ECB may have to launch further sharp increases in interest rates in the second quarter. This was stated by the president of the Bundesbank, Joachim Nagel, on the sidelines of the G20 in Bangalore.



“I expect a robust rate hike in March,” Nagel said. And he added: “I do not exclude that further significant rate hikes may be necessary after March”. “Fears of a recession are fading,” he said, noting that with core inflation still too high, “monetary policy needs to rein in” and “it would be a cardinal sin to let go too soon.” (HANDLE).

