Home Health ECB: Nagel, further sharp rate hikes possible after March – Last Hour
Health

ECB: Nagel, further sharp rate hikes possible after March – Last Hour

by admin
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 24 – The ECB may have to launch further sharp increases in interest rates in the second quarter. This was stated by the president of the Bundesbank, Joachim Nagel, on the sidelines of the G20 in Bangalore.

“I expect a robust rate hike in March,” Nagel said. And he added: “I do not exclude that further significant rate hikes may be necessary after March”. “Fears of a recession are fading,” he said, noting that with core inflation still too high, “monetary policy needs to rein in” and “it would be a cardinal sin to let go too soon.” (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy