There is a risk that markets will underestimate inflation. The alarm was raised by Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB directorate. “We are still far from being able to claim victory,” she said in an interview, according to Bloomberg reports. The economy’s reaction to interest rate hikes may prove weaker than previously, and if that transpires, “we may have to act more forcefully,” she said.

Words in contrast with the statements released yesterday by Fabio Panetta who, however, had held back, evoking for monetary policy “the risk of excessive restriction”.

