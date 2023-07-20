Eckernförde: beach, harbor and old town on the Baltic Sea | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 07/20/2023 4:44 p.m

Eckernförde is a naval base and a popular tourist destination on the Baltic Sea. In addition to a long sandy beach, the place offers a maritime harbor atmosphere and a shopping mile in the old town.

In the east the Baltic Sea, in the west the inland lake Windebyer Noor – and in between the old town: In Eckernförde it is never far to the water. The Baltic Sea resort is located between Schleswig and Kiel on Eckernförde Bay and offers a lot that holidaymakers expect from a stay on the coast: a long sandy beach with a promenade, a harbour, good shopping facilities and worthwhile excursion destinations in the area.

Fish market and colorful boats in the port

The historic silo characterizes the scenery at the port.

The extensive harbor area is a nice place to stroll. Traditional ships, fishing cutters and sports boats are moored in the long harbor basin. The old wooden bridge and the brick grain silo built in 1931 are popular photo motifs. Every first Sunday of the month, a large fish market attracts visitors with sales directly from the cutter. In June, the traditional eel regatta from Kiel to Eckernförde takes place, combined with a folk festival lasting several days. Upon arrival in Eckernförde, the sailors receive a smoked eel as a prize.

For a stroll in the old town

From the harbor it goes directly to the old town. Numerous small shops offer a colorful assortment for locals and holidaymakers. The three-aisled Sankt Nicolai Church is located on the Kieler Strasse pedestrian zone. Its origins date back to the 13th century, but inside there are several works of art from the 16th and 17th centuries. Market traders set up their stalls around the church on Wednesday and Saturday mornings and mainly offer regional products. The city museum in the old town hall shows the historical development of Eckernförde. The exhibition also includes a large historic model railway layout.

Long sandy beach with sections for sports and dogs

The approximately four meter high mermaid is one of several works of art on the promenade.

Sun lovers will find a suitable spot on the four-kilometre-long, gently sloping sandy beach in Eckernförde Bay. Those who like it sporty can use fields for beach volleyball, football and basketball, families can look forward to several playgrounds, and there is a separate section of beach for guests with dogs. A water sports center offers courses in windsurfing, sailing and stand-up paddling. Use of the beach is free. When the weather is cooler, you can stroll along the promenade with its many cafés and restaurants. In the adjoining indoor wave pool, the seawater is always at a pleasant temperature.

At the end of the beach, just before the port, the Baltic Sea Info Center offers insights into the fascinating world of the Baltic Sea. Visitors can learn all about native sea creatures there. Highlights of the center include a hydrophone that transmits sounds from the seabed into the exhibit and a large touch tank. Inside, visitors can touch live crabs, flatfish, and starfish.

Eckernförde, city of sprats and naval base

Up until the 1950s, Eckernförde was known as the “sprat metropolis” with numerous smokehouses. Many of the well-known Kiel sprats came from the Baltic Sea resort. In the meantime, an association runs a historical smokehouse as a museum. At the end of May/beginning of June, the city celebrates the little fish with the Sprat Days. In addition, Eckernförde is a large German Navy base, which includes the submarine squadron and the submarine training center.

Beautiful destinations around Eckernförde

Anyone looking for a change from beach life will find numerous worthwhile excursion destinations around Eckernförde. Those interested in culture should plan a visit to Schleswig and neighboring Haithabu. The former Viking settlement is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Active people will find beautiful hiking trails and a mountain bike trail in the Hüttener mountains. All destinations are also easy to reach by bike. In addition, the tourist information has put together 19 beautiful cycle tours on the coast and inland.

Further information

With a mix of forests, fields and lakes, the hilly landscape near Eckernförde is very varied. more

Schwedeneck is located between the Kiel Fjord and Eckernförde Bay. Nature lovers in particular appreciate the cliffs and beaches. more

29 Min

In order to catch the fish of the 1,000 casts, Heinz Galling and Horst Hennings are on and around Eckernförde Bay. 29 mins

This topic in the program:

NDR Culture | 06.07.2023 | 9:00 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

