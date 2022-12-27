Home Health Eclampsia gravidarum: what it is, what are the symptoms and how to recognize it
Eclampsia gravidarum: what it is, what are the symptoms and how to recognize it

Eclampsia gravidarum: what it is, what are the symptoms and how to recognize it

Among the complications related to pregnancy and potentially dangerous for both the health of the mother and her baby, theeclampsia is the most fearsome and very dangerous, as happened in the case of Viviana Delego, who died during childbirth: it manifests itself with generalized contractions and is associated with coma and possible lesions of the internal organs. It can also involve the placental abruption. It can be manifested inlast trimester of pregnancy (in 50% of cases), or in the birth labor (in 30% of cases) or in the immediate puerperium (in 20% of cases), characterized by the appearance of generalized seizuressimilar to those of epilepsy, accompanied by generalized spasms, the crisis has a duration that can vary from 30 to 60 seconds, and leaves the woman in a deep coma.

December 27, 2022

