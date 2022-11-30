“I hope that in the last few weeks there will be the possibility of regularizing the positions that are not yet in place. Unfortunately, the timing of the attribution of credits and the recognition of Agenas does not give the situation in real time, and does not allow to keep under control the data, however there is a countdown both on the website and in the online newspaper which recalls the training obligation “. Thus the president Fofi regarding the imminent deadline for the three-year period 2020-2022.

29 NOV –

The deadline for the training update is about to expire. By the end of December, all healthcare professionals will have the obligation to cross the 150 credits milestone, reduced to 100 in the three-year period 2020-2022 for the pandemic bonus.

The Federation of Orders of Italian Pharmacists (Fofi) has chosen to focus on daily information and reward the most diligent, rather than sanction those who do not comply, as the President explained Andrea Mandelli: “The code of ethics must also be respected in this sense, but I hope that in recent weeks there will be the possibility of regularizing the positions that are not yet in place. Unfortunately, the timing of the attribution of credits and the recognition of Agenas does not give the situation in real time, and does not allow to keep the data under control, however there is a countdown both on the site and in the online newspaper which reminds the training requirement”.

Training dossier for virtuous pharmacists

Rigor yes, but more attention to the new role of post-pandemic pharmacists with health training dossiers and the possibility of self-training: “Due to the pandemic, pharmacists, like all health professionals, have given a lot to the community: the effort to to implement contact with the citizen, it has often penalized the spaces necessary for training which, not being corporate, cannot be done during working hours. The Federation has therefore fought for the implementation of a tailor-made dossier that rewards virtuous colleagues and decreases the weight of credits – emphasizes Mandelli -. We have also given a great boost to self-training and the recognition of credits accrued with voluntary work such as Banco Farmaceutico, all to make training more attractive”. A big boost then comes from the Cannavò Foundation which has made available free training and courses to become vaccinating pharmacists, in collaboration with the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

“The courses, therefore, not only fulfill the training obligation, but offer the possibility of acquiring particular peculiarities from a professional point of view”, concludes Mandelli.

November 29, 2022

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Work and Professions

