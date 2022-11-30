Home Health Ecm. Mandelli (Fofi): “Code of ethics must be respected”
Health

Ecm. Mandelli (Fofi): “Code of ethics must be respected”

by admin
Ecm. Mandelli (Fofi): “Code of ethics must be respected”

“I hope that in the last few weeks there will be the possibility of regularizing the positions that are not yet in place. Unfortunately, the timing of the attribution of credits and the recognition of Agenas does not give the situation in real time, and does not allow to keep under control the data, however there is a countdown both on the website and in the online newspaper which recalls the training obligation “. Thus the president Fofi regarding the imminent deadline for the three-year period 2020-2022.

29 NOV

The deadline for the training update is about to expire. By the end of December, all healthcare professionals will have the obligation to cross the 150 credits milestone, reduced to 100 in the three-year period 2020-2022 for the pandemic bonus.

The Federation of Orders of Italian Pharmacists (Fofi) has chosen to focus on daily information and reward the most diligent, rather than sanction those who do not comply, as the President explained Andrea Mandelli: “The code of ethics must also be respected in this sense, but I hope that in recent weeks there will be the possibility of regularizing the positions that are not yet in place. Unfortunately, the timing of the attribution of credits and the recognition of Agenas does not give the situation in real time, and does not allow to keep the data under control, however there is a countdown both on the site and in the online newspaper which reminds the training requirement”.

Training dossier for virtuous pharmacists
Rigor yes, but more attention to the new role of post-pandemic pharmacists with health training dossiers and the possibility of self-training: “Due to the pandemic, pharmacists, like all health professionals, have given a lot to the community: the effort to to implement contact with the citizen, it has often penalized the spaces necessary for training which, not being corporate, cannot be done during working hours. The Federation has therefore fought for the implementation of a tailor-made dossier that rewards virtuous colleagues and decreases the weight of credits – emphasizes Mandelli -. We have also given a great boost to self-training and the recognition of credits accrued with voluntary work such as Banco Farmaceutico, all to make training more attractive”. A big boost then comes from the Cannavò Foundation which has made available free training and courses to become vaccinating pharmacists, in collaboration with the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

See also  The outbreak, the slaughtered wild boars and postivity: what is the trichinella

“The courses, therefore, not only fulfill the training obligation, but offer the possibility of acquiring particular peculiarities from a professional point of view”, concludes Mandelli.

November 29, 2022
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Work and Professions

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Via Vittorio Carpaccio, 18
00147 Roma (RM)

Site Manager

Cesare Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

president
Ernesto Rodriguez

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

High cholesterol, the latest studies and the fate...

an international study compares antibody responses – breaking...

Influenza, it’s booming: already 16,000 cases. Children are...

CancerDetect, a saliva test that diagnoses cancer with...

New Omicron variant manifesting strange red spots on...

Baldness, Inclusive Regenerative Medicine is the new frontier.

Community houses. Fimp pediatricians agree with Gemmato: “Unsustainable...

Let’s check our system to prevent legionella from...

“I’ve always been fine.” Then the shock diagnosis

Expensive bills, because we need to pay more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy