by Arnaldo Iodice

The president of the Consortium for Health Professions Registry Management explains to Quotidiano Sanità what changes after the Milleproroghe decree (which granted an extra year to complete the requirement for the three-year period 2020-2022) and talks about the prospects for professional updating: “Let’s think of a Formation in the Metaverse”.

09 MAR –

The new CME training three-year period started just over two months ago, and the game has not yet ended for all those healthcare professionals who have not completed the credit requirements of the past few years. With the Milleproroghe decree, in fact, they were granted another year to comply. Not a four-year period, therefore, as initially envisaged, but three years plus one. This does not mean that the three-year period 2023-2025 also began for them on 1 January 2023.

“What’s for sure – he says Roberto Monaco, president of Cogeaps – is that the new three-year period began on January 1st of this year. This is a certainty just as it is a certainty that the thirty health professions have all of 2023 to be able to remedy the credits not obtained in the previous three years. It is a fact that it is now law”.

But what should doctors who are not in order not only in the last three years but also in the previous three years, even these extended ones, to do so as soon as possible and then accumulate the 150 credits of the new three-year period, the one that has just begun? “Always in the law – replies the Cogeaps president – ​​it is written that those who have not made the credits in the previous three years can have compensatory credits which will be established by the National ECM Commission, which has not yet taken office to date. However, it will be one of the first topics that will be brought to the working table as objectives”.

We therefore have to wait for the Commission to take office. In the meantime, however, what is already known is that those who are not in order in this three-year period will have great difficulties with insurance. In fact, the companies will be able to deny insurance coverage to anyone who does not comply with the obligation. From this point of view, Monaco explains, “this three-year period is important. It is important for the insurance aspect because we already know that from 1 January 2026 anyone who has not complied with the training credits for at least 70% cannot acquire an insurance policy. It is essential and there will be continuous information and communication to all healthcare professionals that training is important not only to give our citizens the highest quality of our services but, at this point, it also becomes an obligation for insurance companies”.

The pandemic has clearly shown how important professional development is, as we have seen with our own eyes how the type of care has changed from one day to the next. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan contains many resources intended not only for training but also for telemedicine, digitization and the dissemination of a whole series of new practices and tools that professionals must get to know. Also from this point of view it will therefore be necessary to update, in order not to throw away the incoming resources.

“It must be said that, of course, it is not only because of the pandemic that a health professional must train to protect public health and, in the same way, he must not do it just because there is the PNRR. It is clear – Monaco continues – that the pandemic has accelerated processes, as for example it has done with telemedicine and a completely different type of training, that is, that which is dictated by the FAD. And while before we were used to face-to-face training, now things have changed a bit”.

Training, according to the president of Monaco, however, must “change further”: therefore, on the one hand, “training in the field” must be put on the table, and therefore “give value to professionals”, while on the other it is necessary to use “also different and innovative methods that can really make training something choral and, perhaps, even think, for example, of training using the Metaverse”.

March 09, 2023

