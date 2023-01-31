Item

breaking latest news

First page

January 31, 2023 will be remembered with such pride by the principal of the Maggia Institute of Stresa for two reasons, the first concerns the boom in enrollments for the 2023/2024 school year. «Enrollments, which closed yesterday and Monday, have doubled for the linguistic high school and have increased by 10% for the professional and 40% for the technician – said Ferrari – a splendid news which adds to that of the construction of the new gymnasium, all signs that this school is worth a lot». On the same day, the Province of Vco, with the president Alessandro Lana, announced that the Government will allocate the sum of 5,338,000 euros for the construction of the new gymnasium on the Maggia Campus. “Thanks to the Government’s scrolling of rankings for schools – said Lana – we were able to obtain funding that fully covers the cost of building construction”. Building that will be buried as the provincial councilor Giandomenico Albertella said, could also be used in the future by other sports clubs outside the school. Paolo Bonazzi of the architecture studio that designed the gymnasium then illustrated, with the help of renderings and a model, what the new building will look like. «With this project the entire outdoor area is enhanced with an environmental redevelopment of the former Rosmini college – explained Bonazzi -. We had, as per the provisions of the Superintendence, to think of the entirely underground gymnasium as it is an important monumental site. Precisely for this reason, a remodeling of the entrance and parking lot was also designed. The presence of a river, albeit now dry, and a historic wall did not allow for greater widths to be built. As per current regulations, among others, there will be an infirmary area inside, while outside there will be an autonomous thermal power station». Present at the meeting were the mayor of Stresa Marcella Severino, Danilo Recupero, head of school construction in the Province of Vco, and father Fausto Gobber, administrator of the Rosminian fathers.