Eco-fleece: Janine Falke processes cut hair into non-woven fabrics

Janine Falke processes cut hair into innovative nonwovens. They should soon help fight environmental pollution.

Around eleven o’clock the door rang, a woman came into Janine Falke’s hairdresser’s shop in Kiel. The colleague from another hairdressing salon is holding a pillow case in her hands that contains two months’ collection of cut hair from her customers. “Thank you,” says Janine Falke and smiles. She takes the pillowcase and dumps the hair into a large box that sits in the corner of her retro-style shop. Blonde, brown, short, long, straight, curly: “The great thing is that we can use any cut hair,” she says. Her husband regularly rides the cargo bike through the northern German state capital and collects hair from 25 hairdressers.