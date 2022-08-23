In recent days on these columns Vittorio Lingiardi has made us reflect on the psychological cost of climate change. A topic that is not only current but the subject of studies that deserve to be known.

It has always been known that climatic factors influence the psyche, just think of the term “meteoropathy”. That often “we go with time” is certainly not new, but now the extent of changes, extreme situations and emergencies has assumed unknown proportions to the point of constituting, as we know, a concrete and looming threat to the holding of the ecosystem. One of the factors that undermines the balance between the human being and his life context.

The progression of changes means that if we look at the last 50 years, half of the emergencies occurred in the past 15 years, involving 5 billion people, practically the entire population of the planet.

Two months ago in Stockholm the World Health Organization presented a report on this very topic (Mental Health and Climate Change: Policy Brief, June 2022), with extensive documentation on the studies carried out in recent years.

The WHO, data in hand, highlights how the rapidity of change and the multiplication of climatic emergencies impacts on mental health and psychological well-being, increasing stress, anxiety, depression and suicidal risk. Between a quarter and a half of people exposed to extreme climatic events, depending on the context, develop psychological problems.

With the heat, mental disorders increase

A study conducted on two million people for ten years shows that a prolonged increase in heat above 30 degrees produces a 2% increase in mental and behavioral disorders for each additional degree.

According to the US psychologist Susan Claytonone of the leading experts in environmental psychology, there are four situations that link psychological conditions to the climate:

acute events, such as natural disasters and climatic emergencies, which have a direct impact on psychological conditions, with anxiety disorders, depression, post traumatic stress disorder, which often last for years gradual changes, which obviously have a lesser impact on individuals but affect many more people than acute events: direct correlations between increased temperatures, drought, air quality and increased chronic stress, emotional problems are documented , cognitive and behavioral the third way is indirect, and refers to the social and economic threats linked to climate change (eg loss of jobs, material damage, etc.), which feed the levels of stress and malaise. All situations that have even more problematic effects on children who have developing neurological and psychic systems and on people in particular vulnerable conditions. Research, for example, has documented the psychological effects of air quality on pregnant women (Lamichhane et al. 2021). Finally, we have climate anxiety, which we can define as “eco-anxiety”, an increasingly widespread condition due to concern for environmental degradation and prospects. US studies show percentages ranging between 17 and 25% of people with eco-anxiety problems.

The problem cannot be overcome by denying it

WHO invites governments to strengthen programs and psychological support activities for the population, underlining that eco-anxiety cannot be overcome by denying the problem but by helping people to face it with an appropriate attitude. Not just because, as he claims Julia Butterfly Hill“everyone can make a difference”, but also because the evidence tells us that denying oneself the problems does not help those who do.

It is a topic that will be talked about a lot given the times ahead, certainly psychology is called not only to help those who have problems but also to help create a social conscience on this, an attitude that helps individuals and society to face constructively this challenge we face, without getting sick and without turning away.

David Lazzari is national president of the Order of Psychologists