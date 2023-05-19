Ecological transition, the other side of the coin: Italy ranks last in Europe for the recycling of electronic waste

Of all the European rankings, there is one in which Italy has always felt safe: the circular economy. Our country has been leading the rankings of the 27 EU states for years. In 2020, the waste recycling rate in Italy was 83.2%, compared to a European average of 39.2%. The same also applies to the circularity of materials, i.e. the quantity of raw materials recovered and then reintroduced into the economy: our country is in second place (after France) with 21.6%, a figure also this case well above the European average (12.8%). And yet, there are some sectors of the recycling industry in which Italy is by no means a leader in Europe. This is the case of WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment): household appliances, computers, smartphones, photovoltaic panels, medical devices and more. For this type of waste, Italy is at fourth from last place in Europe with a recycling rate of 32.1%.

All of these devices contain large amounts of critical raw materials believed to be critical to the ecological transition. Today, however, most of these materials are wasted. The transition to renewable sources and the electrification of transport will require ever greater quantities of critical raw materials, starting with lithium and rare earths. And this is why the government has set up a working table to find any deposits under Italian soil. Experts warn that Italy’s geological potential is very limited and suggest another solution: invest in recycling. Second Cash deposits and loans, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Economy, the EU imports 80% of the critical raw materials it consumes. Only through recycling, underlines the CDP report, 52% of the demand for lithium and 58% of that for cobalt could be satisfied.

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT | The recycling rate of WEEE in EU countries based on Eurostat data for 2020

The collection of WEEE and the disappearance of the «great whites»

In order not to undermine the foundations of the ecological transition, Italy must invest in the recycling of WEEE. And to do this, first of all, it is necessary to recover the accumulated delay. In absolute terms, the waste treated is increasing: in 2021 Italy managed 510,367 tons of WEEE, 6.6% more than in 2020. The European objectives, however, are based on the percentage of waste that is treated compared to what was placed on the market in the previous three-year period. And in recent years, the input of WEEE has grown at a much higher rate than the collection rate, distancing Italy from the European objectives. In 2019, Italy collected 39% of the WEEE introduced, in 2021 the figure dropped to 34%. “To date we are collecting about half of what the European Union asks us, we still have a long way to go,” admits Fabrizio Longoni, director general of the WEEE Coordination Centre.

Yet, in Italy there are plants for the recovery of electronic waste: the CDC has accredited 46 of them, for a total of 135 production lines. The problem lies in the collection. «I’ll give you an example: for every washing machine there is an obligation to recover up to 80% of the original weight of the product. A substantial part of WEEE disappears precisely for this reason: people prefer to classify waste in another way and have no obligations», explains Longoni. This phenomenon is mainly linked to the «big whites», i.e. washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators and the like. «It happens that distribution companies withdraw the non-functioning appliance from the customer and do not classify it correctly, monetizing from this process. By stopping these parallel flows, we could fill a large part of the gap with the rest of Europe”.

For smaller e-waste, the problem lies in dispersion. This is the case of mobile phones or portable devices, which in some cases end up in the separate waste collection. To deal with these problems – parallel flows and dispersion – companies in the recycling sector propose two solutions. «The first way, never practiced until now, is to increase controls. Anyone who does not attribute the right code to a waste, and does so on purpose, is committing a crime», recalls Longoni. The second solution, according to the director of the WEEE Coordination Center, is to invest in raising awareness among citizens: «The more consumers become aware, the greater the probability that waste will be disposed of correctly. This activity belongs by law to the municipalities and companies that manage the collection.

The European push for battery recycling

Together with WEEE there is another group of waste rich in critical raw materials: batteries and accumulators. Here too the situation is similar: the Italian data are below the European average and the problems are above all in the collection phase. «From the point of view of efficiency, the Italian plants are among the first in the world. As they say in some areas of Italy, we manage to draw blood from turnips», underlines Luca Tepsich, general secretary of the National Coordination Center for Batteries and Accumulators (Cdcnpa). The acronym “batteries and accumulators” actually distinguishes three types of waste: portable batteries, batteries for vehicle starters and industrial batteries. To date, European standards provide for restrictions only for portable batteries: the minimum collection rate is set at 45%, but in 2021 Italy stopped at 35%.

Apart from a few exceptions, there are no recovery plants for batteries and accumulators in Italy. «Historically we have always had plants for lead-acid batteries, but for all other types of battery there are no flows that are not such as to justify a national plant. Spain, France and Germany act as collectors for all of Europe», explains Tepsich. But things are about to change. Thanks to European funds, work is also underway in Italy on the opening of the first recycling plants for electric batteries. The most advanced project is that of EnelX and Midac, a leading Italian company in the production of storage systems, which will build the first Italian plant for the recycling of lithium batteries. «With electric mobility, the amount of batteries placed on the market is growing exponentially and in 10/15 years they will have to be disposed of – underlines Tepsich -. The logic is this: create the plants now to be ready».

