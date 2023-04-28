Economic agenda of 28 April 2023

7
Conference call to comment on financial data
ITALIAN STOCK
BoD for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023
- Euronext Milan: BasicNet (CdA ore 11.00).
- Euronext Growth Milan: Clabo (revenues, EBITDA, order backlog and net financial position); Boiled (revenues and net financial position).
BoD for the examination of the financial data for the year 2022
- FTSEMib: ENI (ore 14.00).
- Euronext Milan: IndelB (ore 16.00).
Business Square
- Ecomembrane debutta all’Euronext Growth Milan.
Shareholders’ meetings for the approval of the 2022 financial statements
- FTSEMib: A2A (first call, 09.00); DiaSorin (ore 12.00); generals (second call, 09.00); Interpump (ore 10.00); Intesa Sanpaolo (ore 10.00); Unipol (ore 10.30).
- MidCap: ENAV (ore 12.00); Nora Industry (ore 10.00); Intercos (ore 14.30); Sara’s (first call, 10.00 am).
- STAR: Antares Vision (ore 10.00); MARRIED (ore 11.00); Bank System (ore 10.00); B&C Speakers (ore 11.00); Cellularline (ore 10.00); Mom (ore 10.00); Garofalo HC (ore 15.00); IRCE (first call, 11.00); LU-VE (ore 10.00); Marr (ore 10.30); TV world (ore 16.30); Sabaf (ore 10.30); Saes Getters (2.30 pm); Zignago Vetro (first call, 11.30 am).
- Euronext Milan:CIR (10.00 am); Class Editori (first call, 09.30); Compagnia Immobiliare Azionario (first call, 11.30); CSP International (ore 09.00); Gabetti PS (ore 15.00); GPI (10.30 am); Immsi (first call, 10.30); Italian Exhibition Group (ore 16.00); philologists (ore 15.00); Triboo (ore 10.30).
- Euronext Growth Milan: Azure (first call, 10.30 am); Alfio Bardolla TG (ore 16.00); Allcore (first call, 11.00); Altea Green Power (first call, 2.30 pm); Ambromobiliare (first call, 5.00 pm); Arterra Bioscience (second call, 10.00); Casasold (first call, 18.00); Clabo (ore 15.00); Comal (first call, 4.00 pm); Caribbean Company (10.30 am); Confinvest (first call, 3.00 pm); Copernicus SIM (first call, 11.00); Datrix (first call, 10.00 am); Deodato.Gallery (ore 17.00); DHH (11.00 am); Digitouch (first call, 09.00); Dotstay (first call, 3.00 pm); Energy (first call, 09.00); redue (first call, 4.00 pm); Pharmacy (ore 11.00); Boiled (09.30); Finanza.Tech (first call, 6.00 pm); First Capital (first call, 07.00); FOPE (10.30 am); Franchetti (first call, 07.00); GRent (first call, 2.00 pm); Gismondi 1754 (first call, 1.00 pm); Health Italia (first call, 11.00); Igeamed (ore 18.00); Ilpra (ore 11.00); Installations (ore 09.00); Forest Chemical Industries (ore 12.00); Brescian initiatives (first call, 3.00 pm); Innovatec (ore 10.30); International Care Company (first call, 11.00); Leone Film Group (ore 17.00); Longino&Cardenal (first call, 10.00 am); Lucisano Media Group (first call, 10.30 am); Marzocchi Pumps (first call, 11.00); Medica (ore 10.00); WHAT SIM (first call, 3.00 pm); Monnalisa (first call, 10.30 am); Neosperience (first call, 5.00 pm); Notorious Pictures (first call, 10.00 am); NVP (first call, 4.00 pm); Pattern (first call, 11.00); Wells Milan (first call, 5.00 pm); Premia Finance (first call, 12.00); Racing Force (ore 14.30); Reway Group (10.00 am); Rosetti Marino (first call, 10.30); Saccheria Franceschetti (ore 15.00); Sciuker Frames (ore 15.30); Sebino (ore 11.00); Shedir Pharma Group (first call, 12.00); SIF Italia (ore 12.00); Il Fatto Publishing Company (first call, 3.00 pm); Sostravel.Com (second call, 4.30 pm); Spindox (4.30 pm); Tenax International (first call, 08.00); TPS (first call, 11.00); Ulisse Biomed (first call, 6.00 pm); Valtecne (first call, 11.30 am); Vimi Fasteners (ore 10.30); Visible Editor (second call, 10.00); Websolute (ore 15.30).
OPA
- The mandatory public exchange offer with alternative cash consideration promoted by Dufry is underway on Autogrill. The operation will end on May 15, 2023.
- The voluntary takeover bid promoted by HWG is underway on Sababa Security. The operation will end on May 5, 2023.
Capital increases
- The capital increase is underway ESI. The operation will end on May 4, 2023.
RATING
ITALIA
- DBRS updated the rating on sovereign debt (current assessment: “BBB high”; stable outlook).
FRANCE
- Fitch updates rating on sovereign debt (current rating: “AA”; negative outlook).
QUARTERLY
JAPAN
- Sony (year 2022/2023)
- Chevron (Q1 2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)
- Exxon Mobil (Q1 2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)
CENTRAL BANKS
Bank of Japan
- Communication of monetary policy decisions. Interest rates expected unchanged; the short-term rate should be confirmed at -0.1%, while the 10-year rate should remain unchanged at 0%.
- Haruhiko Kuroda press conference commentary on monetary policy decisions.
MACROECONOMICS
ITALIA
- Pil (preliminary) of the 1st quarter of 2023 (10.00 am). Consensus: +0.2% q/q; +1.4% y/y.
- Industry turnover in February 2023 (12.00). Consensus: na
EUROPA
- meeting ofEurogroup (ore 09.00).
- meeting ofEcoFin (ore 09.00).
- Pil (preliminary) of the 1st quarter of 2023 (11.00 am). Consensus: +0.2% q/q; +1.4% y/y.
GERMANIA
- Index of import prices a marzo 2023 (ore 08.00). Consensus: -0,9% m/m; -3,9% a/a.
- Change in the number of unemployed in April 2023 (09.55 am). Consensus: 10 thousand.
- Unemployment rate in April 2023 (09.55 am). Consensus: 5.6%.
- Pil (preliminary) of the 1st quarter of 2023 (10.00 am). Consensus: +0.3% q/q; +0.8% y/y.
- Harmonized index of consumer prices (preliminary) in April 2023 (2.00 pm). Consensus: +0.6% m/m; +7.7% y/y.
- Harmonized index of consumer prices (preliminary) in April 2023 (2.00 pm). Consensus: +0.6% m/m; +7.3% y/y.
FRANCE
- Pil (preliminary) of the 1st quarter of 2023 (07.30). Consensus: +0.2% q/q; +0.5% y/y.
- Harmonized index of consumer prices (preliminary) in April 2023 (08.45 am). Consensus: +0.4% m/m; +6.5% y/y.
SPAIN
- Pil (preliminary) of the 1st quarter of 2023 (09.00). Consensus: +0.3% q/q; +3.0% y/y.
- Harmonized index of consumer prices (preliminary) in April 2023 (09.00). Consensus: +0.4% m/m; +4.0% y/y.
JAPAN
- Unemployment rate in March 2023 (01.30 am). Consensus: 2.5%.
- Industrial production from March 2023 (or 01.50). Consensus: +0.5% m/m.
- Consumption expenditure (nominal) to April 2023 (at 14.30). Consensus: -0.1% m/m.
- Household income to April 2023 (at 14.30). Consensus: +0.2% m/m.
- Consumption deflator to April 2023 (at 14.30). Consensus: +0.3% m/m.
- Consumption deflator (core) to April 2023 (mouth 14.30). Consensus: +0.3% m/m.
- Chicago PMI in April 2023 (3.45 pm). Consensus: 43.5.
- Index of University of Michigan Families Trust (final) in April 2023 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 63.5 (preliminary).