Economic agenda of 28 April 2023

ITALIAN STOCK

BoD for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023

Euronext Milan: BasicNet (CdA ore 11.00).

(CdA ore 11.00). Euronext Growth Milan: Clabo (revenues, EBITDA, order backlog and net financial position); Boiled (revenues and net financial position).

BoD for the examination of the financial data for the year 2022

Conference call to comment on financial data



FTSEMib: ENI (ore 14.00).

(ore 14.00). Euronext Milan: IndelB (ore 16.00).

Business Square

Ecomembrane debutta all’Euronext Growth Milan.

Shareholders’ meetings for the approval of the 2022 financial statements

FTSEMib: A2A (first call, 09.00); DiaSorin (ore 12.00); generals (second call, 09.00); Interpump (ore 10.00); Intesa Sanpaolo (ore 10.00); Unipol (ore 10.30).

(first call, 09.00); (ore 12.00); (second call, 09.00); (ore 10.00); (ore 10.00); (ore 10.30). MidCap: ENAV (ore 12.00); Nora Industry (ore 10.00); Intercos (ore 14.30); Sara’s (first call, 10.00 am).

(ore 12.00); (ore 10.00); (ore 14.30); (first call, 10.00 am). STAR: Antares Vision (ore 10.00); MARRIED (ore 11.00); Bank System (ore 10.00); B&C Speakers (ore 11.00); Cellularline (ore 10.00); Mom (ore 10.00); Garofalo HC (ore 15.00); IRCE (first call, 11.00); LU-VE (ore 10.00); Marr (ore 10.30); TV world (ore 16.30); Sabaf (ore 10.30); Saes Getters (2.30 pm); Zignago Vetro (first call, 11.30 am).

(ore 10.00); (ore 11.00); (ore 10.00); (ore 11.00); (ore 10.00); (ore 10.00); (ore 15.00); (first call, 11.00); (ore 10.00); (ore 10.30); (ore 16.30); (ore 10.30); (2.30 pm); Zignago Vetro (first call, 11.30 am). Euronext Milan: CIR (10.00 am); Class Editori (first call, 09.30); Compagnia Immobiliare Azionario (first call, 11.30); CSP International (ore 09.00); Gabetti PS (ore 15.00); GPI (10.30 am); Immsi (first call, 10.30); Italian Exhibition Group (ore 16.00); philologists (ore 15.00); Triboo (ore 10.30).

(10.00 am); Class Editori (first call, 09.30); Compagnia Immobiliare Azionario (first call, 11.30); (ore 09.00); (ore 15.00); (10.30 am); Immsi (first call, 10.30); (ore 16.00); (ore 15.00); (ore 10.30). Euronext Growth Milan: Azure (first call, 10.30 am); Alfio Bardolla TG (ore 16.00); Allcore (first call, 11.00); Altea Green Power (first call, 2.30 pm); Ambromobiliare (first call, 5.00 pm); Arterra Bioscience (second call, 10.00); Casasold (first call, 18.00); Clabo (ore 15.00); Comal (first call, 4.00 pm); Caribbean Company (10.30 am); Confinvest (first call, 3.00 pm); Copernicus SIM (first call, 11.00); Datrix (first call, 10.00 am); Deodato.Gallery (ore 17.00); DHH (11.00 am); Digitouch (first call, 09.00); Dotstay (first call, 3.00 pm); Energy (first call, 09.00); redue (first call, 4.00 pm); Pharmacy (ore 11.00); Boiled (09.30); Finanza.Tech (first call, 6.00 pm); First Capital (first call, 07.00); FOPE (10.30 am); Franchetti (first call, 07.00); GRent (first call, 2.00 pm); Gismondi 1754 (first call, 1.00 pm); Health Italia (first call, 11.00); Igeamed (ore 18.00); Ilpra (ore 11.00); Installations (ore 09.00); Forest Chemical Industries (ore 12.00); Brescian initiatives (first call, 3.00 pm); Innovatec (ore 10.30); International Care Company (first call, 11.00); Leone Film Group (ore 17.00); Longino&Cardenal (first call, 10.00 am); Lucisano Media Group (first call, 10.30 am); Marzocchi Pumps (first call, 11.00); Medica (ore 10.00); WHAT SIM (first call, 3.00 pm); Monnalisa (first call, 10.30 am); Neosperience (first call, 5.00 pm); Notorious Pictures (first call, 10.00 am); NVP (first call, 4.00 pm); Pattern (first call, 11.00); Wells Milan (first call, 5.00 pm); Premia Finance (first call, 12.00); Racing Force (ore 14.30); Reway Group (10.00 am); Rosetti Marino (first call, 10.30); Saccheria Franceschetti (ore 15.00); Sciuker Frames (ore 15.30); Sebino (ore 11.00); Shedir Pharma Group (first call, 12.00); SIF Italia (ore 12.00); Il Fatto Publishing Company (first call, 3.00 pm); Sostravel.Com (second call, 4.30 pm); Spindox (4.30 pm); Tenax International (first call, 08.00); TPS (first call, 11.00); Ulisse Biomed (first call, 6.00 pm); Valtecne (first call, 11.30 am); Vimi Fasteners (ore 10.30); Visible Editor (second call, 10.00); Websolute (ore 15.30).

OPA

The mandatory public exchange offer with alternative cash consideration promoted by Dufry is underway on Autogrill . The operation will end on May 15, 2023.

. The operation will end on May 15, 2023. The voluntary takeover bid promoted by HWG is underway on Sababa Security. The operation will end on May 5, 2023.

Capital increases

The capital increase is underway ESI. The operation will end on May 4, 2023.

RATING

ITALIA

DBRS updated the rating on sovereign debt (current assessment: “BBB high”; stable outlook).

FRANCE

Fitch updates rating on sovereign debt (current rating: “AA”; negative outlook).

QUARTERLY

JAPAN

Sony (year 2022/2023)

UNITED STATES

Chevron (Q1 2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)

(Q1 2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening) Exxon Mobil (Q1 2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)

CENTRAL BANKS

Bank of Japan

Communication of monetary policy decisions . Interest rates expected unchanged; the short-term rate should be confirmed at -0.1%, while the 10-year rate should remain unchanged at 0%.

. Interest rates expected unchanged; the short-term rate should be confirmed at -0.1%, while the 10-year rate should remain unchanged at 0%. Haruhiko Kuroda press conference commentary on monetary policy decisions.

MACROECONOMICS

ITALIA

Pil (preliminary) of the 1st quarter of 2023 (10.00 am). Consensus: +0.2% q/q; +1.4% y/y.

(preliminary) of the 1st quarter of 2023 (10.00 am). Consensus: +0.2% q/q; +1.4% y/y. Industry turnover in February 2023 (12.00). Consensus: na

EUROPA

meeting of Eurogroup (ore 09.00).

(ore 09.00). meeting of EcoFin (ore 09.00).

(ore 09.00). Pil (preliminary) of the 1st quarter of 2023 (11.00 am). Consensus: +0.2% q/q; +1.4% y/y.

GERMANIA

Index of import prices a marzo 2023 (ore 08.00). Consensus: -0,9% m/m; -3,9% a/a.

a marzo 2023 (ore 08.00). Consensus: -0,9% m/m; -3,9% a/a. Change in the number of unemployed in April 2023 (09.55 am). Consensus: 10 thousand.

in April 2023 (09.55 am). Consensus: 10 thousand. Unemployment rate in April 2023 (09.55 am). Consensus: 5.6%.

in April 2023 (09.55 am). Consensus: 5.6%. Pil (preliminary) of the 1st quarter of 2023 (10.00 am). Consensus: +0.3% q/q; +0.8% y/y.

(preliminary) of the 1st quarter of 2023 (10.00 am). Consensus: +0.3% q/q; +0.8% y/y. Harmonized index of consumer prices (preliminary) in April 2023 (2.00 pm). Consensus: +0.6% m/m; +7.7% y/y.

(preliminary) in April 2023 (2.00 pm). Consensus: +0.6% m/m; +7.7% y/y. Harmonized index of consumer prices (preliminary) in April 2023 (2.00 pm). Consensus: +0.6% m/m; +7.3% y/y.

FRANCE

Pil (preliminary) of the 1st quarter of 2023 (07.30). Consensus: +0.2% q/q; +0.5% y/y.

(preliminary) of the 1st quarter of 2023 (07.30). Consensus: +0.2% q/q; +0.5% y/y. Harmonized index of consumer prices (preliminary) in April 2023 (08.45 am). Consensus: +0.4% m/m; +6.5% y/y.

SPAIN

Pil (preliminary) of the 1st quarter of 2023 (09.00). Consensus: +0.3% q/q; +3.0% y/y.

(preliminary) of the 1st quarter of 2023 (09.00). Consensus: +0.3% q/q; +3.0% y/y. Harmonized index of consumer prices (preliminary) in April 2023 (09.00). Consensus: +0.4% m/m; +4.0% y/y.

JAPAN

Unemployment rate in March 2023 (01.30 am). Consensus: 2.5%.

in March 2023 (01.30 am). Consensus: 2.5%. Industrial production from March 2023 (or 01.50). Consensus: +0.5% m/m.

UNITED STATES