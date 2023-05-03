Economic agenda of 3 May 2023

CENTRAL BANKS

FED

Communication of monetary policy decisions (20.00). Expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points; the reference rate should be between 5% and 5.25%.

ITALIAN STOCK

Board of Directors for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023

Conference call to comment on financial data

Business Square

Lottomatica debuts in Piazza Affari.

Dividends

CNH Industrial (€0.36 – dividend payment detached on April 24)

Shareholders’ meetings for the approval of the 2022 financial statements

FTSEMib: Saipem (ore 11.00); Tenaris (ore 16.00).

(ore 11.00); (ore 16.00). MidCap: GVS (ore 12.00).

(ore 12.00). Euronext Milan: KME Group (second call, 4.00 pm); SIT (ore 10.30).

(second call, 4.00 pm); (ore 10.30). Euronext Growth Milan: DBA Group (second call, 10.00); Expert.ai (second call, 09.30); Pharmacosm (ore 08.00).

OPA

The mandatory public exchange offer with alternative cash consideration promoted by Dufry is underway on Autogrill . The operation will end on May 18, 2023.

. The operation will end on May 18, 2023. The voluntary takeover bid promoted by HWG is underway on Sababa Security. The operation will end on May 5, 2023.

Capital increases

The capital increase is underway ESI. The operation will end on May 4, 2023.

INTERNATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGES

JAPAN

Closed the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

GOVERNMENT BONDS PLACEMENTS

GERMANIA

Issue of government bonds maturing in November 2029 (seven-yearly). Maximum amount: 3 billion euros.

QUARTERLY

EUROPA

Airbus (France, Q1 2023)

(France, Q1 2023) BNP Paribas (France, Q1 2023)

(France, Q1 2023) Daimler (Germany, Q1 2023)

UNITED STATES

Qualcomm (Q2 2022/2023 – Released after Wall Street close)

MACROECONOMICS

ITALIA

Unemployment rate monthly in March 2023 (10.00 am). Consensus: 8.0% (previous 8.0%).

EUROPA

Unemployment rate in March 2023 (11.00 am). Consensus: 6.6% (previous: 6.6%).

