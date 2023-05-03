Home » Economic agenda of 3 May 2023
Economic agenda of 3 May 2023

CENTRAL BANKS

FED

  • Communication of monetary policy decisions (20.00). Expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points; the reference rate should be between 5% and 5.25%.
  • Jerome Powell press conference commenting on monetary policy decisions (8.30 pm).

ITALIAN STOCK

Board of Directors for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023

Conference call to comment on financial data

Business Square

  • Lottomatica debuts in Piazza Affari.

Dividends

  • CNH Industrial (€0.36 – dividend payment detached on April 24)

Shareholders’ meetings for the approval of the 2022 financial statements

  • FTSEMib: Saipem (ore 11.00); Tenaris (ore 16.00).
  • MidCap: GVS (ore 12.00).
  • Euronext Milan: KME Group (second call, 4.00 pm); SIT (ore 10.30).
  • Euronext Growth Milan: DBA Group (second call, 10.00); Expert.ai (second call, 09.30); Pharmacosm (ore 08.00).

OPA

  • The mandatory public exchange offer with alternative cash consideration promoted by Dufry is underway on Autogrill. The operation will end on May 18, 2023.
  • The voluntary takeover bid promoted by HWG is underway on Sababa Security. The operation will end on May 5, 2023.

Capital increases

  • The capital increase is underway ESI. The operation will end on May 4, 2023.

INTERNATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGES

JAPAN

  • Closed the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

GOVERNMENT BONDS PLACEMENTS

GERMANIA

  • Issue of government bonds maturing in November 2029 (seven-yearly). Maximum amount: 3 billion euros.

QUARTERLY

EUROPA

  • Airbus (France, Q1 2023)
  • BNP Paribas (France, Q1 2023)
  • Daimler (Germany, Q1 2023)

UNITED STATES

  • Qualcomm (Q2 2022/2023 – Released after Wall Street close)
MACROECONOMICS

ITALIA

  • Unemployment rate monthly in March 2023 (10.00 am). Consensus: 8.0% (previous 8.0%).

EUROPA

  • Unemployment rate in March 2023 (11.00 am). Consensus: 6.6% (previous: 6.6%).

UNITED STATES

  • New employees (ADP estimate) in April 2023 (2.15 pm). Consensus: 150 thousand.
  • Index Markit PMI of services (final) in April 2023 (3.45 pm). Consensus: 53.7 (preliminary).
  • Index Markit Composite PMI (final) in April 2023 (3.45 pm). Consensus: 53.5 (preliminary).
  • ISM non-manufacturing index in April 2023 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 51.8 (previous: 51.2).
  • Weekly stock of petrolium (ore 16.30).

