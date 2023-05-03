Economic agenda of 3 May 2023

12
CENTRAL BANKS
FED
- Communication of monetary policy decisions (20.00). Expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points; the reference rate should be between 5% and 5.25%.
- Jerome Powell press conference commenting on monetary policy decisions (8.30 pm).
ITALIAN STOCK
Board of Directors for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023
Conference call to comment on financial data
Business Square
- Lottomatica debuts in Piazza Affari.
Dividends
- CNH Industrial (€0.36 – dividend payment detached on April 24)
Shareholders’ meetings for the approval of the 2022 financial statements
- FTSEMib: Saipem (ore 11.00); Tenaris (ore 16.00).
- MidCap: GVS (ore 12.00).
- Euronext Milan: KME Group (second call, 4.00 pm); SIT (ore 10.30).
- Euronext Growth Milan: DBA Group (second call, 10.00); Expert.ai (second call, 09.30); Pharmacosm (ore 08.00).
OPA
- The mandatory public exchange offer with alternative cash consideration promoted by Dufry is underway on Autogrill. The operation will end on May 18, 2023.
- The voluntary takeover bid promoted by HWG is underway on Sababa Security. The operation will end on May 5, 2023.
Capital increases
- The capital increase is underway ESI. The operation will end on May 4, 2023.
INTERNATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGES
JAPAN
- Closed the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
GOVERNMENT BONDS PLACEMENTS
GERMANIA
- Issue of government bonds maturing in November 2029 (seven-yearly). Maximum amount: 3 billion euros.
QUARTERLY
EUROPA
- Airbus (France, Q1 2023)
- BNP Paribas (France, Q1 2023)
- Daimler (Germany, Q1 2023)
- Qualcomm (Q2 2022/2023 – Released after Wall Street close)
MACROECONOMICS
ITALIA
- Unemployment rate monthly in March 2023 (10.00 am). Consensus: 8.0% (previous 8.0%).
EUROPA
- Unemployment rate in March 2023 (11.00 am). Consensus: 6.6% (previous: 6.6%).
- New employees (ADP estimate) in April 2023 (2.15 pm). Consensus: 150 thousand.
- Index Markit PMI of services (final) in April 2023 (3.45 pm). Consensus: 53.7 (preliminary).
- Index Markit Composite PMI (final) in April 2023 (3.45 pm). Consensus: 53.5 (preliminary).
- ISM non-manufacturing index in April 2023 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 51.8 (previous: 51.2).
- Weekly stock of petrolium (ore 16.30).